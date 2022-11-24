Read full article on original website
Related
America's only hope is God, says Sean Feucht, Christian singer-activist: Nation is 'morally bankrupt'
Worship artist Sean Feucht of California plans a 50-state "Kingdom to the Capitol" tour in 2023 to pray in each state and influence change. He says God is nation's "only hope."
Adopted as a child, Texas woman is now helping others find hope and feel loved at Christmas
Elizabeth Groff, taken in as a child by an American family, reveals how the gift of adoption changed her life — and why she's helping others this Christmas season who need hope and love.
Bible verse of the day: We have reason to hope and trust, even in the worst of times
Today's Bible verse in this Advent season is Romans 8:28, one of the Bible's best-known verses. The faithful may be tempted toward despair, but we can trust God will work all things for good.
Sen. Tim Scott shares the importance of optimism: 'Faith in the future gives us power in the present'
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, R., described what he believes were the qualities for a good leader during a special segment on “Sunday Night in America.”
Cher, 76, says she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, are 'perfectly matched'
Cher on Wednesday shared a new photo of her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The singer said they are "perfectly matched."
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63
"Fame" and "Flashdance...What a Feeling" singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Her publicist confirmed in a statement posted on her official social media account.
Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship gone bad
Authorities in Peru believe the organs of a Mexican woman visiting a man she met online may have been harvested after her remains washed up on a beach.
Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting at a Houston neighborhood left two adults dead and two others with injuries. The surviving victims, including a teenager, were transported to the hospital.
Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
FOUND: Melissa Highsmith's family 'overjoyed' after being reunited with sister abducted in 1971
Melissa Highsmith, who went missing from her home in Fort Worth, Texas, as a toddler in 1971, has been reunited with her family more than 50 years later following a DNA test.
Ex-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt admits to giving player’s mother cash-filled Chick-fil-A bag
According to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt told investigators that giving the player's mother cash was "the human thing, the right thing to do."
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room about a week after his estimated time of death. His 'incoherent' mother was found in the same room.
Alyssa Milano blasted by conservatives, Elon Musk after trading in Tesla for Volkswagen: 'Founded by Nazis'
Actress Alyssa Milano was mocked by conservatives and Elon Musk after saying she got rid of her Tesla and replaced with with a Volkswagen due to Twitter's business model.
Florida man accused of killing couple, biting victim's face to go to trial as judge weighs insanity plea
Austin Harrouff, a former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and chewed on a victim's face, goes to trial on Monday.
Elon Musk knows what he's doing at Twitter, and it's making activist journalists panic
Billionaire Elon Musk has made dramatic changes at Twitter in the name of free speech, and they have activist journalists panicking about their former safe space.
Idaho Student murders update: Police say why key details are being withheld from the public
Authorities are withholding key details from the public as they continue to investigate the murders of four University of Idaho students, including information about a suspect profile.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16
The 16-year-old victim in the deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier in the week was identified by authorities on Saturday as Fernando Chavez-Barron.
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Fox News
875K+
Followers
4K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0