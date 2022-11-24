ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Doctor shares the things people remember from near death experiences

An intensive care unit doctor has revealed there are ‘five key things’ patients whose hearts stopped told him about the experience. Dr Sam Parnia has been studying how consciousness is affected when the heart ceases to function for 25 years. Dr Parnia, an associate professor at the Department...
What do people experience at the border between life and death?

A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...
