Romania to keep supplying power to Moldova, interconnections a problem -president

 3 days ago
BUCHAREST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Romania is willing to continue supplying neighbouring Moldova with electricity as Russian shelling in Ukraine hits its energy supply, but insufficient interconnections are a challenge, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

"Up until now we have delivered everything we were asked for," Iohannis told reporters after meeting Lithuania's president in Vilnius. "But outages happen because ... Romanian-Moldovan interconnections are completely insufficient. Most of the power Romania is offering passes through Ukraine."

Romanian power producers started selling electricity to Moldova at a capped price in October. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said earlier this week the European Union state was providing between 80% and 90% of Moldova's electricity needs.

