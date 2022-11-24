This year's Black Friday KitchenAid deals are here, and if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with one of the best appliances out there then we have you covered. Below you'll find our favorite stand mixer deals: the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer is now $249 at KitchenAid (down from $449) (opens in new tab) in the US while KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer is down from £429 to £343.20 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab) in the UK. With them, you'll also find deals for cheap attachments that make your stand mixer more useful (turning it into a food processor or a pasta cutter and roller).

2 DAYS AGO