‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
wvtm13.com
Firehouse Ministries resident offers inspiring message of gratitude
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Charles Powell spent the day spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving at Firehouse Ministries. As a resident at the shelter, he helped volunteers serve a holiday feast to more than 100 men. "I am thankful to God, my creator, for a place called the Firehouse Shelter, that...
wbrc.com
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.
wbrc.com
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools working to implement conflict resolution curriculum
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City officials in Birmingham now making a concerted effort to make the Magic City safer for you. Their latest focus? Giving the younger generations conflict resolution skills. The Birmingham City Council has now approved funds for a conflict resolution curriculum in Birmingham City Schools. Councilman Hunter...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham businesses build connections during Small Business Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Businesses and stores across the country are celebrating Small Business Saturday. This marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year. According to Bankrate, 59% of shoppers planned to shop at small businesses. That's 3% more than those who shopped on Black Friday. Birmingham business...
wvtm13.com
New Christmas tree farm brings holiday experience to Nauvoo
NAUVOO, Ala. — For the Lomoro family, this year's Christmas tree needed the perfect height and appearance before son Garrett started sawing away Friday. "It's family time. One off at college now, so we don't get to see him as much. So it's time out in nature, spending it together," Debra Lomoro said.
wvtm13.com
Holiday display at Regions Center lights up downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A downtown Birmingham building is now in the holiday spirit Friday night, as the Regions Center has lit up in its traditional holiday display. A news release from Regions Bank states the 30-story building will show Christmas trees, a very large wreath and a giant stocking.
WTOK-TV
Doctors share when to go to the emergency room when sick with Flu or RSV
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospital leaders worry about RSV and flu cases rising in the next few weeks after holiday gatherings. Children’s of Alabama is inundated with patients right now in the emergency room, with many needing ICU care for Flu and RSV. “We have very high numbers of...
Truckers work to keep America moving this Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For many, the road leads home on Thanksgiving Day, but for others the road is home. Many spend the holiday with family, but truckers spend hours on the highway making sure all packages and products are transported. CBS42 spoke with several truckers who say working on holidays like today is never […]
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
wvtm13.com
Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
Bham Now
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham
Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
wbrc.com
Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
Christmas 2022: Don’t miss these holiday lights shows in the Birmingham area
Holiday light shows already are sparkling in the Birmingham area. Here are eight festive events meant to delight the eyes, warm the heart and bring cheer during the Christmas season. Some of them can be found right in the metro area; others are within easy driving distance. Season’s greetings and happy viewing!
Bham Now
The famous Velma’s resturant is returning to Trussville in 2023
According to an interview with the Trussville Tribune, the iconic Velma’s is returning to Trussville. The new and improved restaurant and bar will stay true to its original design while adding modern touches. Keep reading to learn what made this place so iconic and what to expect for its return.
Bham Now
25 Christmas tree lightings, holiday parades in the Birmingham Metro area
An annual holiday tradition, Bham Now has compiled once again a list of Birmingham area Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades this November and December. Make sure to follow the links in the titles for all the details. Birmingham Christmas Tree Lighting Block Party – November 27. In front...
alreporter.com
Birmingham City Council approves $1 million in funds for conflict resolution schools
The Birmingham City Council has unanimously approved $1 million for a conflict resolution program to be implemented in Birmingham City Schools using an “evidence-based, culturally relevant, holistic approach” to address issues related to anger management. “This is another tool in our toolbox as we work to support prevention...
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
