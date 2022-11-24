ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call

Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

Fantasy Football Week 12 Wrap: 2022's league winner? It's looking like Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs had an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, becoming just the sixth player to eclipse 300 yards from scrimmage this century in an epic fantasy performance Sunday. He was a late addition to the injury report Friday — usually an ominous sign — but showed no signs of a calf injury while running for an NFL season-high 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs lost passing down work (and a receiving touchdown) to Ameer Abdullah but is now second only to Austin Ekeler among RBs in fantasy points this season.
Centre Daily

Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT

The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Texans: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins improved to 8-3 on the season with their 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. Andrew Van Ginkel's Interception. There are a lot of plays from which to choose from...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders

It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs

Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Takeaways from Ravens Devastating Loss to Jaguars

The Ravens could not hold a 9-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 12. 1. The Ravens stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 at midfield on a tackle by Calais Campbell. It was the first time Baltimore made a stop on fourth down in seven tries this season. JaMycal Hasty, who entered for the injured Travis Etienne, created matchup challenges for the entire Ravens defense in the first half. He found holes in the defensive line and got behind cornerback Marcus Peters for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?

Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Draymond Green Blasts Referees for Technical Foul vs Timberwolves

NBA referees have been doing their absolute best to suck the fun out of the modern game. Players aren't allowed to celebrate on the bench, they're not allowed to celebrate after dunks, and can't display any type of personality. Draymond Green was hit with a tech while celebrating on the bench and he was not happy about it.
Centre Daily

76ers’ PJ Tucker Exits Matchup vs. Magic Early Again

On Saturday, it was unclear if Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker would play in Sunday’s rematch against the Orlando Magic or not. During Friday night’s victory over the Magic, Tucker missed the entire fourth quarter. At the time, the reason behind Tucker’s absence was unclear. After...
ORLANDO, FL
Centre Daily

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Injury More Serious Than Publicized, Per Report

The injury to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s thumb apparently is more serious than it appears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is an avulsion fracture, something that often requires immediate surgery to repair. Rodgers told the media on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Shake Milton Has Career Night vs. Orlando Magic

With the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their backups, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, to step up and control the offense for the time being. Without the star trio of Maxey, Harden, and the center Joel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton

It’s been weeks since James Harden has donned a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Since the star guard went out with a tendon strain in his foot in early November, Harden’s spent time rehabbing more than anything. But playing for the Sixers since the second half of last season into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

