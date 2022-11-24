Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Centre Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Centre Daily
Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call
Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Care/Don't Care: Jalen Hurts, Eagles multidimensional offense nearly unstoppable
You don't need me to tell you why the Eagles are one of the clear frontrunners in the NFC. Their record speaks for itself. However, it's how they win games that makes them so impressive in both reality and fantasy. The Eagles are a classic example of a team that's capable of playing left-handed.
Charvarius Ward analyzes impressive defensive effort in 49ers’ 13-0 win over Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward praises the defensive performance following Sunday’s 13-0 shutout over the New Orleans Saints, talks about San Francisco’s four game winning streak and the groove his defense is in right now.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Wrap: 2022's league winner? It's looking like Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs had an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, becoming just the sixth player to eclipse 300 yards from scrimmage this century in an epic fantasy performance Sunday. He was a late addition to the injury report Friday — usually an ominous sign — but showed no signs of a calf injury while running for an NFL season-high 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs lost passing down work (and a receiving touchdown) to Ameer Abdullah but is now second only to Austin Ekeler among RBs in fantasy points this season.
Centre Daily
Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT
The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.
Centre Daily
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Texans: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins improved to 8-3 on the season with their 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. Andrew Van Ginkel's Interception. There are a lot of plays from which to choose from...
Centre Daily
Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders
It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
Centre Daily
Takeaways from Ravens Devastating Loss to Jaguars
The Ravens could not hold a 9-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 12. 1. The Ravens stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 at midfield on a tackle by Calais Campbell. It was the first time Baltimore made a stop on fourth down in seven tries this season. JaMycal Hasty, who entered for the injured Travis Etienne, created matchup challenges for the entire Ravens defense in the first half. He found holes in the defensive line and got behind cornerback Marcus Peters for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
Centre Daily
What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?
Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
Centre Daily
Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Blasts Referees for Technical Foul vs Timberwolves
NBA referees have been doing their absolute best to suck the fun out of the modern game. Players aren't allowed to celebrate on the bench, they're not allowed to celebrate after dunks, and can't display any type of personality. Draymond Green was hit with a tech while celebrating on the bench and he was not happy about it.
Centre Daily
Nick Saban Opens Post-game Press Conference With One-Liner About His Bloody Cheek
The final score between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl does not justify how physical the matchup was on Saturday. The heated clash between the two Alabama-based programs was even tough for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who sustained a bloody cut on his left cheek during the second quarter of the game.
Centre Daily
76ers’ PJ Tucker Exits Matchup vs. Magic Early Again
On Saturday, it was unclear if Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker would play in Sunday’s rematch against the Orlando Magic or not. During Friday night’s victory over the Magic, Tucker missed the entire fourth quarter. At the time, the reason behind Tucker’s absence was unclear. After...
Centre Daily
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Injury More Serious Than Publicized, Per Report
The injury to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s thumb apparently is more serious than it appears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is an avulsion fracture, something that often requires immediate surgery to repair. Rodgers told the media on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a...
Centre Daily
Ahead of Celtics’ Game Against Kings, Joe Mazzulla Discusses the Similarities and Differences Between the NBA’s Highest-Scoring Offenses
The only NBA team generating more points per game than the Boston Celtics, who are producing 119.7 per contest, is the one in town for Friday night's matchup at TD Garden. The Sacramento Kings are averaging 120 points in their first 17 games, helping them get off to a 10-7 start this season.
Centre Daily
Shake Milton Has Career Night vs. Orlando Magic
With the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their backups, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, to step up and control the offense for the time being. Without the star trio of Maxey, Harden, and the center Joel...
Centre Daily
How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton
It’s been weeks since James Harden has donned a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Since the star guard went out with a tendon strain in his foot in early November, Harden’s spent time rehabbing more than anything. But playing for the Sixers since the second half of last season into...
Comments / 0