Centre Daily
76ers’ PJ Tucker Exits Matchup vs. Magic Early Again
On Saturday, it was unclear if Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker would play in Sunday’s rematch against the Orlando Magic or not. During Friday night’s victory over the Magic, Tucker missed the entire fourth quarter. At the time, the reason behind Tucker’s absence was unclear. After...
Centre Daily
Shake Milton Has Career Night vs. Orlando Magic
With the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their backups, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, to step up and control the offense for the time being. Without the star trio of Maxey, Harden, and the center Joel...
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Magic: Will Markelle Fultz Make Debut Sunday?
After appearing in just 26 games over the last two seasons, Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was eager to get back on the floor with a clean slate to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for the former Sixer, a toe injury caused Fultz’s season debut to be pushed back....
Centre Daily
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
In what has been a pretty rare moment in this season, both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will have their best players available for Sunday's game. The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing quite a...
Centre Daily
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed
Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
Centre Daily
How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton
It’s been weeks since James Harden has donned a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Since the star guard went out with a tendon strain in his foot in early November, Harden’s spent time rehabbing more than anything. But playing for the Sixers since the second half of last season into...
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Blasts Referees for Technical Foul vs Timberwolves
NBA referees have been doing their absolute best to suck the fun out of the modern game. Players aren't allowed to celebrate on the bench, they're not allowed to celebrate after dunks, and can't display any type of personality. Draymond Green was hit with a tech while celebrating on the bench and he was not happy about it.
Centre Daily
Thunder Struggle on Back End of Back to Back
The Oklahoma City Thunder took a tough 118-105 loss to the Houston Rockets, which saw their record drop to 8-12 on the season. The 5-14 Rockets jumped on the Thunder early in the game, as most teams have, and per usual the Thunder made a post-timeout comeback. That wouldn’t last, though, as a 42 point second quarter from the Rockets gave them a very comfortable halftime lead.
Centre Daily
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs
Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
Centre Daily
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, & Mavericks Praise O.G. Anunoby: ‘He’s an Amazing Player’
For all the talk about O.G. Anunoby getting "meaner" this season, as Fred VanVleet has put it all year, sometimes it pays to be known as a nice guy. View the original article to see embedded media. Take early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, for example. Anunoby chased...
Centre Daily
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Centre Daily
Ahead of Celtics’ Game Against Kings, Joe Mazzulla Discusses the Similarities and Differences Between the NBA’s Highest-Scoring Offenses
The only NBA team generating more points per game than the Boston Celtics, who are producing 119.7 per contest, is the one in town for Friday night's matchup at TD Garden. The Sacramento Kings are averaging 120 points in their first 17 games, helping them get off to a 10-7 start this season.
Packers QB Rodgers exits loss to Eagles in third quarter
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia in the third quarter with an oblique injury, and was replaced on the next possession by Packers backup Jordan Love.
Centre Daily
Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder
From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
