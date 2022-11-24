ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

76ers’ PJ Tucker Exits Matchup vs. Magic Early Again

On Saturday, it was unclear if Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker would play in Sunday’s rematch against the Orlando Magic or not. During Friday night’s victory over the Magic, Tucker missed the entire fourth quarter. At the time, the reason behind Tucker’s absence was unclear. After...
ORLANDO, FL
Centre Daily

Shake Milton Has Career Night vs. Orlando Magic

With the starting backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden recovering from injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on their backups, Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, to step up and control the offense for the time being. Without the star trio of Maxey, Harden, and the center Joel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Magic: Will Markelle Fultz Make Debut Sunday?

After appearing in just 26 games over the last two seasons, Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was eager to get back on the floor with a clean slate to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for the former Sixer, a toe injury caused Fultz’s season debut to be pushed back....
ORLANDO, FL
Centre Daily

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

In what has been a pretty rare moment in this season, both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will have their best players available for Sunday's game. The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing quite a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed

Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

How James Harden Has Helped Thriving Shake Milton

It’s been weeks since James Harden has donned a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Since the star guard went out with a tendon strain in his foot in early November, Harden’s spent time rehabbing more than anything. But playing for the Sixers since the second half of last season into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Draymond Green Blasts Referees for Technical Foul vs Timberwolves

NBA referees have been doing their absolute best to suck the fun out of the modern game. Players aren't allowed to celebrate on the bench, they're not allowed to celebrate after dunks, and can't display any type of personality. Draymond Green was hit with a tech while celebrating on the bench and he was not happy about it.
Centre Daily

Thunder Struggle on Back End of Back to Back

The Oklahoma City Thunder took a tough 118-105 loss to the Houston Rockets, which saw their record drop to 8-12 on the season. The 5-14 Rockets jumped on the Thunder early in the game, as most teams have, and per usual the Thunder made a post-timeout comeback. That wouldn’t last, though, as a 42 point second quarter from the Rockets gave them a very comfortable halftime lead.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs

Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder

From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

