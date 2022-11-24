ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

San Luis Obispo Tribune

PJ Tucker Avoids 76ers’ Injury Report vs. Magic

Injuries have affected the Philadelphia 76ers a ton as of late. Going into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers missed three players from their original starting five, in Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid. While Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker were available to compete, the two...
ORLANDO, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers Rival Brooklyn Nets Will Get Key Acquisition Back Next Week

After an underwhelming start to the 2022-2023 season, the Philadelphia 76ers' rival Brooklyn Nets could certainly use all the help they can get to receive a boost as the season progresses. Soon enough, the Nets will get one of their most recent key acquisitions in the mix as TJ Warren...
BROOKLYN, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Three Takeaways From Thunder’s First 20 Games

There’s no question that Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations thus far in 2022-23. Coming into the season, many thought the Thunder would definitely be one of the four or five worst teams in the league. Now, through their first 20 games of the regular season, the team named after a sound is starting to make some noise after winning 40% of their games.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Can the Hornets Make a Playoff Push If/When They Get Healthy?

Playoffs?!? We're talking about playoffs??? Yes, this is our Jim Mora moment. The Charlotte Hornets are 6-14 through the first 20 games of the season and currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. As bad as things have been, there is still some reason to believe that the season can turn around.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did Anthony Davis Save This Lakers Season?

Here’s where we are with this Lakers season: We are isolating incredibly small sample sizes and trying to argue them as proof things are going to be O.K. Is this a particularly sound strategy? Probably not. And yet … Anthony Davis has been on an absolute scoring bender of late. AD is averaging 33.2 points per game in his last five contests, all of which have come without LeBron James. It’s the first time Davis has averaged at least 33 points in a five-game stretch since Dec. 1–8, 2019, his first season with Los Angeles. And it could be the sign the Lakers needed to make sure they try to salvage this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Twitter Reacts to LeBron James After Ohio State Loss

As one of the most prominent athletes of all time, LeBron James seems to always be the target of jokes on social media. Basketball fans and Twitter users find endless ways to poke fun at him no matter the occasion. The latest example was James reacting to Ohio State’s blowout loss against Michigan.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
WASHINGTON, DC

