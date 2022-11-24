Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PJ Tucker Avoids 76ers’ Injury Report vs. Magic
Injuries have affected the Philadelphia 76ers a ton as of late. Going into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers missed three players from their original starting five, in Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Joel Embiid. While Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker were available to compete, the two...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers Rival Brooklyn Nets Will Get Key Acquisition Back Next Week
After an underwhelming start to the 2022-2023 season, the Philadelphia 76ers' rival Brooklyn Nets could certainly use all the help they can get to receive a boost as the season progresses. Soon enough, the Nets will get one of their most recent key acquisitions in the mix as TJ Warren...
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Takeaways From Thunder’s First 20 Games
There’s no question that Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations thus far in 2022-23. Coming into the season, many thought the Thunder would definitely be one of the four or five worst teams in the league. Now, through their first 20 games of the regular season, the team named after a sound is starting to make some noise after winning 40% of their games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can the Hornets Make a Playoff Push If/When They Get Healthy?
Playoffs?!? We're talking about playoffs??? Yes, this is our Jim Mora moment. The Charlotte Hornets are 6-14 through the first 20 games of the season and currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. As bad as things have been, there is still some reason to believe that the season can turn around.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Zach Collins Discusses His Flagrant 2 Foul On Russell Westbrook
Late in the third quarter of last night's 143-138 Los Angeles Lakers win over the San Antonio spurs, a hard foul from Spurs center Zach Collins on backup L.A. point guard Russell Westbrook almost escalated into an actual on-court fight. The hit on Westbrook from Collins was inadvertent, or so...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Latest On Left Calf Contusion That Sidelined Anthony Davis Saturday
Sources informed Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be back in the fold for L.A. on Monday, when the team will host the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Though Los Angeles is just 7-11 on the 2022-23 season, the team has gone 5-1 across...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Anthony Davis Save This Lakers Season?
Here’s where we are with this Lakers season: We are isolating incredibly small sample sizes and trying to argue them as proof things are going to be O.K. Is this a particularly sound strategy? Probably not. And yet … Anthony Davis has been on an absolute scoring bender of late. AD is averaging 33.2 points per game in his last five contests, all of which have come without LeBron James. It’s the first time Davis has averaged at least 33 points in a five-game stretch since Dec. 1–8, 2019, his first season with Los Angeles. And it could be the sign the Lakers needed to make sure they try to salvage this season.
Packers QB Rodgers exits loss to Eagles in third quarter
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's 40-33 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia in the third quarter with an oblique injury, and was replaced on the next possession by Packers backup Jordan Love.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Twitter Reacts to LeBron James After Ohio State Loss
As one of the most prominent athletes of all time, LeBron James seems to always be the target of jokes on social media. Basketball fans and Twitter users find endless ways to poke fun at him no matter the occasion. The latest example was James reacting to Ohio State’s blowout loss against Michigan.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
Comments / 0