The Independent

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.The newest drive was aimed at Islamabad and in the high-risk districts in eastern Punjab and southwestern Baluchistan province. A similar campaign will be launched in the northwest in the first week of December.Pakistan regularly launches polio campaigns despite attacks on workers and police assigned to inoculation drives. Militants falsely claim the vaccination...
The Associated Press

Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story

TOKYO (AP) — Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, said his experience made him more determined to tell the story of people there. “I feel I can understand their feelings more,” he said...
The Guardian

Iranian artists call for boycott of cultural institutions with links to regime

Dozens of Iranian artists have called for an international boycott of cultural institutions run by or affiliated with the Islamic Republic in protest against the regime’s worsening human rights abuses. The call by artists, writers, film-makers and academics living in Iran and among its diaspora comes amid growing anti-government...
TechRadar

WhatsApp data breach sees nearly 500 million user records up for sale

A post on a “well-known hacking community forum” claims almost half a billion WhatsApp records have been breached and are up for sale. The post, which multiple sources have confirmed is likely to be true, claims to be selling an up-to-date, 2022 database of 487 million mobile numbers used on WhatsApp, which contains data from 84 countries.
TechRadar

Brazil vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Brazil and Switzerland go head-to-head with both sides looking to make it back-to-back wins in Group G. Six points would secure a place in the knockouts, but Brazil will have to cope without the injured Neymar. How much will their superstar's absence affect their confidence? Here's how to watch a Brazil vs Switzerland live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

