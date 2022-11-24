Read full article on original website
Wilson & Purcell Explain What Triggered Sideline Altercation
Although fans and media alike could be forgiven for the impulse to avert their eyes, you might have missed something that unfolded on the Denver Broncos' sideline that laid bare the realities of this team's situation. On Sunday, as the Broncos fell to the Carolina Panthers, 23-10, early in the...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Care/Don't Care: Jalen Hurts, Eagles multidimensional offense nearly unstoppable
You don't need me to tell you why the Eagles are one of the clear frontrunners in the NFC. Their record speaks for itself. However, it's how they win games that makes them so impressive in both reality and fantasy. The Eagles are a classic example of a team that's capable of playing left-handed.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Wrap: 2022's league winner? It's looking like Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs had an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, becoming just the sixth player to eclipse 300 yards from scrimmage this century in an epic fantasy performance Sunday. He was a late addition to the injury report Friday — usually an ominous sign — but showed no signs of a calf injury while running for an NFL season-high 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs lost passing down work (and a receiving touchdown) to Ameer Abdullah but is now second only to Austin Ekeler among RBs in fantasy points this season.
Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Effort, guts and a small amount of execution enabled the Cleveland Browns to earn some badly needed glory, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17 in overtime. There were a handful of truly beautiful plays by the Browns that helped to deliver the victory, but the team fought and won a physical, ugly football game that needed all four quarters and the overtime period to be decided.
Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year. Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between...
Raiders Down the Seahawks in Thrilling 40-34 OT Contest
Incredibly, the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime again and might have turned their season in the right direction. Jacobs, unable to get one yard for a critical first down earlier in the extra period, burst 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 remaining to give the Raiders a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Rams Notebook: Los Angeles’ Offensive Woes Continue in 26-10 Chiefs Loss
It has undoubtedly been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams, and those woes continued on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. What was once an exciting game when the schedule was initially released, and thus dubbed "America's Game of the Week" by FOX quickly lost a lot of its appeal when the Rams began to struggle.
Chiefs vs. Rams: Week 12 Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high following a Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and they're keeping their battles within the LA area for Week 12. On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams come into town looking to steal a win on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.
WATCH: Browns WR Anthony Schwartz Scores big Touchdown, Jacoby Brissett Pancakes Antoine Winfield Jr.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has done next to nothing this season, that was up until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Schwartz scored the second touchdown of his career on a 31-yard end-around. In the video, you can see Jacoby Brissett getting downfield and laying out Pro Bowl safety...
The Secret to Eagles’ Red-Zone Success
Jalen Hurts' dual-threat ability is well documented, perhaps the No. 1 trait in the young quarterback's toolbox during his leap from question mark to MVP candidate in only his third year as a professional and second as a starter. More so, the gift shows up most often just as things...
Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Coming up as the Browns Quarterback Approaches First Start
Deshaun Watson is set to return to practice on Monday for the Cleveland Browns with full starter reps. According to the NFL, Watson is on schedule to be fully reinstated Monday, all stipulations have been met. As part of the 11-game suspension, Watson had to undergo league-advised counseling. The Browns...
Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
Scooter Accident to Blame for Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Missing Time
When the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round, he looked to be a possible candidate as a steal in the draft. To this point, it has been concerning, according to a report Winfrey recently missed time due to a scooter accident. Winfrey has not played...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced throughout the week, but it's unclear if the 22-year-old will play on Sunday against the Titans. "We'll see. He's questionable right now. Limited all week at practice, so we'll see." Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He was good. It was a good week."
