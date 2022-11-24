Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
kymkemp.com
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced
Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
kymkemp.com
41st Annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival at Redwood Acres
The 41st annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival will be held December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Redwood Acres in Eureka. The festival features over 100 booths of handmade gifts by North Coast artisans and craftspeople. Three buildings are decorated in a holiday theme with three stages of live holiday and dance entertainment that will showcase local musicians throughout all hours of the festival daily. Over 100 hours of live entertainment including Compost Mountain Boys, Julie Froblom & Friends, Kingfoot and Good Company. Local food will be available from Manzanilla Kitchen, Southside Mike’s BBQ, Fry Burger, Tacos El Gallo, Krazy Baker and Shotz Coffee. Beer, Wine & Spirits will be available from Arcata Rotary Noon and Friends of Redwood Acres.
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
kymkemp.com
Fawn is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Fawn. I am a spayed female, tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated....
North Coast Journal
'We Will Not Hide'
These past few difficult weeks bring tears to our veils. Our hearts are heavy with painful pulsing brought by violence. Hurting people brought hate and violence to our Oct. 23 Redwood Pride event at Jefferson Community Center, shouting at participants. Hurting people brought hate into our civic centers and continue to shout deeply misguided, privileged attacks into the echo chambers of the internet. We feel vulnerable because we are human. Human can be a very hard thing to be sometimes. We need each other because we are the mirrors for our own humanity. Even when the pain of it all feels like too much sometimes, we see you and you are loved. You, our beloved Dearly Queerlies, are who we are always looking for!
kymkemp.com
Local Historians Write Book: ‘In and Around the Arena, the 100-Year History of the Fortuna Rodeo’
Press release from the Fortuna Rodeo Board and Fortuna Depot Museum:. In and Around the Arena, the 100-Year History of the Fortuna Rodeo. by local historians Alex Service of the Fortuna Depot Museum and Susan O’Hara, a teacher at Casterlin High in Southern Humboldt Unified School District. The book is a detailed exploration of the first century of the Fortuna Rodeo, from its inception in 1921 through the canceled rodeo in 2020.
kymkemp.com
10 Tips From the Sheriff’s Department to Keep Your Packages Safe This Holiday Season
Facebook post from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Online shopping this Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Make sure you protect your new arrivals from porch pirates!. 📦 Here’s 10 tips to keep your packages safe this holiday season📦. 1️⃣ Don’t let your packages sit. Track deliveries online and confirm...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
kymkemp.com
Rosie Thinks You Would Make a Perfect Pet Parent
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Rosie. I am a female, black and white Australian Cattle Dog...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Ruby Lynn Abarr, 1963-2022
Ruby Lynn Abarr, age 59, passed peacefully away in the early hours of November 8 after a courageous seven-year fight with breast cancer. She was a loving mother of four, and adoring friend to very many. She was born April 25,1963 in Oakland but lived in Arcata her whole life....
kymkemp.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian in Eureka
On November 26 scanner traffic indicated that a traffic accident had occurred near H Street and Harris Street in Eureka. At approximately 6:44 p.m. a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian accident had occurred. Eureka Police Department and City Ambulance were requested to the scene. The vehicle reportedly involved...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
lostcoastoutpost.com
This Flaming White Sedan Across From Winco is Gonna Impact Traffic on Harris for a While
A few moments ago, a white sedan across the street in Winco went up in flames. Humboldt Bay Fire is on the scene. They’ve called Eureka Police to come provide traffic control. Thanks to a reader for these photos and the video below.
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries
A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY William Joseph Foster, 1955-2022
In loving memory of William Joseph Foster, we are saddened to announce his sudden and unexpected passing on the morning of September 10, 2022 due to a heart attack at the age of 66. William, born to Judy and William Foster in Bloomington, Illinois on November 29, 1955. Remarried, his...
