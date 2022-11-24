Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Centre Daily
Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Care/Don't Care: Jalen Hurts, Eagles multidimensional offense nearly unstoppable
You don't need me to tell you why the Eagles are one of the clear frontrunners in the NFC. Their record speaks for itself. However, it's how they win games that makes them so impressive in both reality and fantasy. The Eagles are a classic example of a team that's capable of playing left-handed.
Centre Daily
Raiders Down the Seahawks in Thrilling 40-34 OT Contest
Incredibly, the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime again and might have turned their season in the right direction. Jacobs, unable to get one yard for a critical first down earlier in the extra period, burst 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 remaining to give the Raiders a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Centre Daily
‘Kind of Crazy!’ Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Runs Through Seahawks in OT Loss
The Seattle Seahawks came out their bye week after a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich hoping for a better outcome in a meeting Sunday at Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders. That hope was not fulfilled. “It’s kind of crazy, coming in and not knowing...
Centre Daily
49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Centre Daily
Rams Losing Streak Continues vs. Chiefs in Kansas City
The disastrous season for the Los Angeles Rams continued on Sunday afternoon, with Sean McVay's team falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs 26-10 and dropping to 3-8 overall. The loss is now the fifth in a row for the Rams, who are now winless since mid-October and...
Centre Daily
Rookies Continue to Rack Up Receptions
NASHVILLE – Frustrating as the four-point loss to Cincinnati was on Sunday, it did represent another step forward for two of the Tennessee Titans' rookie pass-catchers – wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo. The 2022 draft picks combined for seven catches and 105 receiving yards...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Texans: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins improved to 8-3 on the season with their 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. Andrew Van Ginkel's Interception. There are a lot of plays from which to choose from...
Centre Daily
Takeaways from Ravens Devastating Loss to Jaguars
The Ravens could not hold a 9-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 12. 1. The Ravens stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 at midfield on a tackle by Calais Campbell. It was the first time Baltimore made a stop on fourth down in seven tries this season. JaMycal Hasty, who entered for the injured Travis Etienne, created matchup challenges for the entire Ravens defense in the first half. He found holes in the defensive line and got behind cornerback Marcus Peters for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
Centre Daily
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.
Centre Daily
Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT
The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.
Centre Daily
What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?
Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
Centre Daily
Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders
It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
Centre Daily
Broncos Rule Out Three Starters vs. Panthers
The Denver Broncos continue to be the veritable walking wounded entering their Week 12 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The injury bug has been equally complicit in the Broncos' failure to launch this year, right along with the team's penchant for shooting itself in the foot. The Broncos and...
Centre Daily
‘We Love Him!’: Josh Allen Welcomes Bills Signing of ‘Smoke’
A Buffalo Bills' family reunion comes just after Thanksgiving, but the timing perhaps couldn't be better. Buffalo, watching the Sunday proceedings from afar after emerging victorious in Detroit three days prior, made a series of roster moves as they prep for a crucial divisional matchup against the New England Patriots this coming Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video). Though they lost productive rookie cornerback Christian Benford to an oblique injury in the Motor City, one that required placement on injured reserve, the team was able to recall All-Pro defender Xavier Rhodes off of the practice squad.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Centre Daily
Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
