The Ravens could not hold a 9-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 12. 1. The Ravens stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 at midfield on a tackle by Calais Campbell. It was the first time Baltimore made a stop on fourth down in seven tries this season. JaMycal Hasty, who entered for the injured Travis Etienne, created matchup challenges for the entire Ravens defense in the first half. He found holes in the defensive line and got behind cornerback Marcus Peters for a 28-yard touchdown reception.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO