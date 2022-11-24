ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture

The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Raiders Down the Seahawks in Thrilling 40-34 OT Contest

Incredibly, the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime again and might have turned their season in the right direction. Jacobs, unable to get one yard for a critical first down earlier in the extra period, burst 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 remaining to give the Raiders a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Centre Daily

Rams Losing Streak Continues vs. Chiefs in Kansas City

The disastrous season for the Los Angeles Rams continued on Sunday afternoon, with Sean McVay's team falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs 26-10 and dropping to 3-8 overall. The loss is now the fifth in a row for the Rams, who are now winless since mid-October and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Rookies Continue to Rack Up Receptions

NASHVILLE – Frustrating as the four-point loss to Cincinnati was on Sunday, it did represent another step forward for two of the Tennessee Titans' rookie pass-catchers – wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo. The 2022 draft picks combined for seven catches and 105 receiving yards...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Texans: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins improved to 8-3 on the season with their 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. Andrew Van Ginkel's Interception. There are a lot of plays from which to choose from...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Takeaways from Ravens Devastating Loss to Jaguars

The Ravens could not hold a 9-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 12. 1. The Ravens stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 at midfield on a tackle by Calais Campbell. It was the first time Baltimore made a stop on fourth down in seven tries this season. JaMycal Hasty, who entered for the injured Travis Etienne, created matchup challenges for the entire Ravens defense in the first half. He found holes in the defensive line and got behind cornerback Marcus Peters for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Commanders Defense Plays Hero, Wins Game vs. Falcons on Clutch INT

The Washington Commanders (7-5) are wiping off their sweat after a 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. The game came down to the final drive, where the Falcons were facing 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead on the extra point.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?

Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders

It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Broncos Rule Out Three Starters vs. Panthers

The Denver Broncos continue to be the veritable walking wounded entering their Week 12 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The injury bug has been equally complicit in the Broncos' failure to launch this year, right along with the team's penchant for shooting itself in the foot. The Broncos and...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

‘We Love Him!’: Josh Allen Welcomes Bills Signing of ‘Smoke’

A Buffalo Bills' family reunion comes just after Thanksgiving, but the timing perhaps couldn't be better. Buffalo, watching the Sunday proceedings from afar after emerging victorious in Detroit three days prior, made a series of roster moves as they prep for a crucial divisional matchup against the New England Patriots this coming Thursday (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video). Though they lost productive rookie cornerback Christian Benford to an oblique injury in the Motor City, one that required placement on injured reserve, the team was able to recall All-Pro defender Xavier Rhodes off of the practice squad.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs

Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
KANSAS CITY, MO

