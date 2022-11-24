ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

End of a season or end of a chapter for WVU football?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How to approach West Virginia’s Saturday game at Oklahoma State, as the end of a disappointing season or the end of a disappointing era?. Certainly, you can’t be sure. Just as certainly the Mountaineer players can’t be sure, either.
Big 3rd quarter carries No. 14 Maryland women by Pitt 87-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 12 of her 23 points in Maryland's 36-point third quarter and the No. 14 Terrapins rolled to an 87-63 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday to finish the Ft. Myers Tip-Off. Brinae Alexander hit three 3-pointers in the Terps' biggest quarter of...
Bridgeport girls, Robert C. Byrd boys lead all-county soccer squads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After winning their fourth sectional title in as many years, the Bridgeport Indians placed nine players on the All-Harrison County girls soccer team, as voted on by county coaches and The Exponent Telegram sports staff. Forward Gabby Reep (23 goals, 10 assists) and defender...
Robert 'Bob' Charles Cleavenger

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Charles Cleavenger, age 62, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. Bob was born March 23, 1960 in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late Oliver Ben Cleavenger and Ruth (Wardle) Cleavenger, who survives in Wyoming.
Whispering Winds Naturals & Doc Jon’s Private Reserve: Locally sourced from 'Soil to Oil' CBD products aim to improve quality of life

Whispering Winds Naturals and Doc Jon’s Private Reserve, a Bridgeport-based health and wellness company, are your source for local hemp-derived wellness products. Whispering Winds Naturals and their team of experienced farmers and lab professionals have been perfecting their craft over the last five years to offer their customers the highest quality products on the market.
