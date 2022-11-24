ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
CBS News

Recipe: Turkey Gravy, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Sam Sifton's Turkey Gravy. Here is a simple, elegant pan gravy that lends itself well to cooking in the very pan in which you've roasted your turkey. It calls for whisking flour with the fat in the bottom of the pan to create a light roux (no lumps!), then hitting it with stock and wine, salt and pepper. Some may wish to add cream, or other spices. Decant the gravy into a warmed boat or beaker, rather than into a cold one, and serve immediately.
POZ

Healthy Recipe: Guacamole

With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Turn Thanksgiving Leftovers Into Delicious Recipes

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce is great for one meal and maybe another day of leftovers. But after that, what do you do with all this food?. Here are some recipes to transform your leftover turkey and sides into delicious next-day dishes that are just as good as the originals.
WWEEK

What We’re Cooking This Week: Carabaccia, Tuscan Onion Soup

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.
The Kitchn

Holiday Magic Bars

My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet tooth, and her cookie stash. She always had tins of homemade cookies hidden throughout the dining room that, when I was a kid, I’d sniff out like it was a treasure hunt. For Christmas, she’d bake for months ahead, freezing what she made, so there were at least three treats for every guest.
Florence Carmela

Comfort Foods: Shrimp Bisque A Southern Classic

This simple, shrimp bisque recipe is a southern classic. Thick and creamy pureed French soup only takes 45 minutes to make. It can be made with shellfish of any kind, such as shrimp, crab, lobster or a combination of all three to make a seafood bisque. This recipe includes spices, heavy cream, butter and shrimp along with a little cognac.
wtaj.com

Best casserole dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
Real Simple

French Onion Soup Bites

French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
AOL Corp

Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 for Black Friday — save over 40%

Few chefs have as much of an impact as the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining and spending time with guests — which is what the holidays are all about. We turn to Garten for her delicious-yet-simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast-iron pan on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, we had to share the news ASAP.
The Guardian

Desi bangers and mash: Ravinder Bhogal’s sausage recipes

Sausages are the ultimate crowdpleasers. Bronzed and burnished on the outside and moist and juicy within, they are hard to resist and provide simple, uncomplicated pleasure. They are an invaluable kitchen staple – economical, fuss-free and on the table in no time. While traditional British pork bangers are a wonderful classic, a variety of others are widely available now, from chorizo to merguez. I have made suggestions as to which type I think works best in today’s recipes, but, really, any sort will do, including vegan and vegetarian sausages, although cooking times may vary.
marginmakingmom.com

Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken

Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Agriculture Online

PARMESAN-ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

Nonstick cooking spray 1 1⁄2 to 13⁄4 lbs. butternut, kabocha, or other winter squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 3⁄4 -inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425°F. and coat a 15×10-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Place squash in prepared pan and drizzle with oil and...

