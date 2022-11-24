ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty

By Nergis Firtina
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHjp5_0jMM7jkp00
Lab-grown meat

Have you ever tried cultivated meat before? If not, what you're about to learn will make you want to. Let us introduce you to Believer Meats, formerly known as Future Meat Technologies.

Established in 2018, the company says, "the only difference is that it’s been grown in a lab from high-quality, non-GMO animal cells. The result is meat that doesn’t require compromising on taste, quality, or environmental impact. It’s time to enjoy meat that’s as good for you as it is for the world."

We talked to co-founder and chief scientific officer Prof. Yaakov Nahmias from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem about Believer and cultivated meat.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and flow.

IE: How did your team first come up with this idea?

Prof. Yaakov Nahmias: "It was during my sabbatical at MIT. I received a phone call from an investor who wanted to know my opinion about cultured meat. I told them it was silly, as the cost of the cell feed media alone would reach $200 per kilogram of meat even under the best conditions. Naturally, the investors were disappointed, and we ended the calls. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzO0I_0jMM7jkp00
Prof. Yaakov Nahmias

Courtesy of Yaakov Nahmias.

"Fortunately, I had time to sit by the Charles River and think. My friends were growing insect larvae with just a few thousand cells for $5 per kilogram. Why was it so expensive to grow cells? It turns out that most multicellular organisms, regardless of size, have an organ like the liver that removes waste products like ammonia. This allows us to recycle blood by utilizing all our nutrients effectively. But when you grow cells in a bioreactor, the stew in their own waste products limits their growth. So, I took the time in 2016 to design a system that can actively remove waste products from high-density cultures of animal cells. Two years later, I met the CTO of Tyson Foods at a conference. We both laugh about the field until I sketch out the new system I developed, and the rest is history."

IE: There are similar companies in the market to yours. How does Believer differ from others?

"Believer Meats is doing almost everything differently from other companies. Most companies use stem cells. Unfortunately, stem cells are inherently unstable and require quite a few growth factors and hormones to expand, making the cell feed medium incredibly expensive. We, on the other hand, are using fibroblasts. These connective tissue cells require no growth factors and are exceptionally robust. Without growth factors, our cell feed medium is ten times lower than our competitors. "

"In addition, we developed a method to adapt our cells to grow as a single-cell suspension. This means that cell growth is not limited to the bioreactor surface area. Usually, cells like stem cells need to stick to surfaces like carrier beads. This limits stem cell density to about 7x106 cells per mL. In contrast, the Believer Meats process uses non-adherent cells, reaching cell densities upwards of 100x106 cells per mL. This simple difference in density means Believer Meats factories can conceptually be 14 times smaller than its competitors in the field."

IE: Please explain non-GMO production. How many products of your company are produced this way?

"Believer utilizes fibroblasts instead of traditional stem cells. Fibroblasts are robust connective tissue cells that grow efficiently, even in complex environments. They undergo a process termed spontaneous immortalization in which cells rearrange their chromosomes and start growing indefinitely without genetic intervention. Thus, Believer’s cell stock for chicken, lamb, beef, and pork is non-GMO."

IE: Can you explain the relationship of company policy with ecological balance?

"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change. Based on our preliminary work, the production of cultured meat will produce 90 percent fewer carbon emissions and use 98 percent less land and 83 percent less water than current approaches for cattle farming."

"The potential of releasing more than 600M acres of pastureland to nature is truly inspiring. It could mean massive reforestation over North America and potentially making the United States carbon neutral for a decade. "

More about cultivated meat

Cultivated or cultured meat is produced by cultivating animal cells without killing or slaughtering animals. It has the potential to improve animal welfare, food security, and human health by addressing the environmental effects of meat production, in addition to the possibilities for climate change mitigation. Mark Post developed the first cultured beef burger patty in 2013 at Maastricht University. It was made from over 20,000 tiny strands of muscle tissue, cost over $300,000, and took two years to complete.

Engineer your mind.

Get the top tech stories delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 20

Related
Interesting Engineering

FDA approves the sale of the first lab-grown meat in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. has now cleared cultivated meat for human consumption, a press release from the agency said. The clearance was given after the health agency engaged in a pre-market consultation with a provider, UPSIDE foods, formerly Memphis Meats, and has found no further questions regarding the product's safety.
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Food Beast

Lab Grown Meat Has Been Approved For Consumption By The FDA

This week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the next frontier in alternative protein. For the first time ever, humans will be legally allowed to consume lab grown meat product from animal cells. Following a final inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA),...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis

University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COLUMBIA, MO
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
129K+
Followers
12K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy