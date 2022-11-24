Read full article on original website
Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [after Sat Elim., 3 Campmates left]
Because the show allows voting for more than one Campmate (5 votes in the App) ,please also vote in the 2nd Fav Poll on this forum. The three words "King Matt Hancock" will cause an even bigger liberal meltdown than the three words "President Donald Trump". Matt Hancock purely because...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 21: Celebrity Cyclone/Vote off #8 - November 26 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Final weekend of this series, and it's the highlight of the series tonight (even though it's totally unfailable), time for Celebrity Cyclone. No real surprise with Seann going, leaving Jill, Owen, Mike and Hancock as the final 4 who will be participating in Cyclone. If there is a tease about...
How times change with the scoring.
I remember years ago getting a 10 was a big deal and us viewers would be agreeing that it was deserved. Remember Kelly Brooke and Brendan's American smooth getting penalised for doing 4 lifts instead of the 3 and an over excited Bruno giving them a 10 anyway as he couldn't help it and the horror of Len, Arlene and Craig at him for giving the 10 😂
Predict the top 4
I originally thought this but now have a horrible feeling that the final two will be Matt and one other... Four strong contenders, I wonder which order they will go - I am guessing Owen last as he is young and strong. they usually choose the weakest to go first but I cant call that one as Mike, Matt and Jill are all strong - difficult one.
Emmerdale - New Dingle to join the show
Https://eastieoaks.com/2022/11/26/a-secret-brother-for-cain-dingle-as-waterloo-roads-will-ash-joins-emmerdale-as-caleb-miligan/. No idea if this is Faith or Zak's kid. I assume it's not Zak's because then the article would mention Sam and Belle surely. This storyline doesn't seem to involve them. It seems to involve Chas so I assume it's from Faith. But why would Faith not confess to Chas when she was dying?
Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.
Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
George Forman grills and cleaning
Yesterday I cooked some sausages on a George Forman grill and put tin foil on the bottom to save cleaning but forgot about the top cooking plate. I was then in the process of cleaning and had removed the tin foil when a colleague put a sandwich in before I had the chance to clean the top hot plate.
Hypothetically but perhaps not unrealistically Jonathan Van-Tam in the jungle?
There are no reports of his possible inclusion in IAC but he might be looking at roles in the future. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11473223/Call-Covid-chief-Jonathan-Van-Tam-lines-role-BBCs-Midwives.html yes in the Daily Mail so it must be right lol (said sarcastically). JVT heavily involved in the covid situation too but would people be so antagonistic if he...
EE is fantastic at the moment. We just really need some dynamic older characters
Watching EE classic episodes and it struck me how much I miss the dynamic of older characters. Frank, Pat, Peggy, Roy were prob peak EE characters for me. Roy especially was so underrated. He was fantastic and really a part of the shows DNA in its heyday. Terry and Irene...
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 8
It’s a shame Ruby’s friendship with Stacey was ruined, that was my favourite part about the character. Ethel is a legend! One of the funniest characters to grace EE's screens. I also wanted to vote for Patrick Trueman. Terry Raymond - what an underrated and forgotten character. It...
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion
Rumour has it that Season 15 is set to premiere on VH1 on 6th January (to coincide with RuPaul's new album Black Butta). It should be released outside of the US on WOW Presents Plus exclusively (so sadly no more Netflix). If the date is correct, the cast ru-veal is...
Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm
I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
