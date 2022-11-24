Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Eurotrader acquires UK broker Petra Asset Management
Eurotrader Group has formally entered into the UK market with the acquisition of FCA-regulated broker, previously named Petra Asset Management Ltd. The new entity operates under the brand name Eurotrade Capital Ltd. The hiring of key personnel across management, compliance, and trading over the course of the year has been...
UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory
A British start-up founded by two ex-students from France and Spain, crafting biodegradable packaging from marine plants, is aiming to seal royal approval this week when Prince William unveils his latest Earthshot prizes. The co-creator of Notpla, which rather than using environmentally damaging plastics makes various naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants, says they have already felt the competition's benefits.
financefeeds.com
Cboe’s James Arrante discusses growing demand for fixed income, FX algo
We caught up with James Arrante, senior director of FX & US treasuries product and business management at Cboe Global Markets, to uncover emerging trends in the FX and fixed income markets and learn more about the bourse operator’s recent initiatives. Decades-high inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and rapid rises...
financefeeds.com
FIA Expo 2022: TNS addresses public cloud limitations with hybrid infrastructure
November is the month of the FIA Expo, one of the largest futures and options conferences in the world, bringing together regulators, exchanges, software vendors, and brokers in one place: the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. On the 14th and 15th of November, attendees flocked to the exhibit hall for the...
financefeeds.com
ASIC orders Perpetual to temporarily stop offering two funds holding over AU$500 million
As at 30 September 2022, the Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund held $114.43 million in assets under management and the Perpetual Geared Australian Share Fund held $399.65 million in assets under management. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission has issued interim stop orders preventing Perpetual Investment Management Limited (Perpetual) from offering...
financefeeds.com
HAYVN wants to buy payments business from bankrupt FTX
“We are open to a discussion with their bankers Perella Weinberg as soon as they have the courts approval to proceed.”. HAYVN has announced that it is considering a formal bid for the acquisition of the Payments business of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The institutional digital currency platform focuses on...
financefeeds.com
Italy’s regulator blacks out Finance CapitalFX, MFCapitalFX
Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) has shut down new websites in an ongoing clampdown against firms it accuses of illegally promoting investment products in the country. The financial regulator stepped in to warn the public about dealing with several companies, which include some...
financefeeds.com
Crypto ban expands across UK banks as Starling joins crackdown
UK digital bank Starling has banned all customer payments related to cryptocurrencies, another blow for the crypto traders who recently saw a sizable number of banks deciding not to finance the wobbly asset class.. Describing the activity as “high risk and heavily used for criminal purposes,” the...
Comments / 0