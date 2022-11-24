ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising Places to Find Love in New York City

New York City is a big, bustling metropolis with people from all walks of life. It's no surprise that many people find love in such a diverse and exciting place. There are plenty of places to meet singles, and dating can be easy and fun. However, you may not know about some of the more surprising places to find love in New York City.
Wallpaper*

Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
PIX11

NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa

The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York’s Most Expensive Home Just Hit The Market

If you have a couple of millions of dollars laying around the house and are thinking about getting a new home, check out the most expensive home for sale in New York State. This $250 million dollar penthouse was just listed on Zillow and is everything you would think would come with a $250 million dollar home located at the top of a skyscraper in New York City.
evgrieve.com

The last days of Raul’s Barber Shop

After 60-plus years on Avenue B, Raul's Barber Shop has closed its doors. First, a quick bit of positive news: Raul's already secured a new location nearby and will be up and running very soon. As for 11 Avenue B between Houston and Second Street ... Steve Croman took over as landlord in 2020, and that's all you need to know.
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
