House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Why bother with busy hotels and expensive apartment rentals when you can experience your vacation in New York City on board an elegant yacht?
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cyber Monday gives holiday shoppers a chance to snag some great deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Here’s a look at what to buy and what to avoid on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Nov. 28. ITEMS TO BUY. 1. Laptops/PCs. Shoppers...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With Jack Frost prepping to nip at some noses and Santa Claus getting ready for his Christmas globetrotting, many Staten Islanders are eager to uphold their holiday tradition of visiting the DiMartino house located at 107 Sharrotts Rd. in Charleston. Joe DiMartino started to build...
newyorkcitynews.net
New York City is a big, bustling metropolis with people from all walks of life. It's no surprise that many people find love in such a diverse and exciting place. There are plenty of places to meet singles, and dating can be easy and fun. However, you may not know about some of the more surprising places to find love in New York City.
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Wallpaper*
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau.
bkreader.com
A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers. CBS2’s Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement. Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 […]...
The world’s largest indoor go-kart racing course has been built in New Jersey. Supercharged Entertainment, a recreation company that owns a go-kart track in Wrentham Massachusetts, plans to open its second location in Edison on Dec. 16.
NYC skylinePhoto byfaabi via Freepik.com (licensed) New York City is an amazing place, filled with opportunities and culture... And also financial hardship, high housing costs, and many other issues. One may say that every city and town has problems of their own, but it doesn't change the fact that homelessness is a huge problem for NYC.
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
intheknow.com
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, host...
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
If you have a couple of millions of dollars laying around the house and are thinking about getting a new home, check out the most expensive home for sale in New York State. This $250 million dollar penthouse was just listed on Zillow and is everything you would think would come with a $250 million dollar home located at the top of a skyscraper in New York City.
evgrieve.com
After 60-plus years on Avenue B, Raul's Barber Shop has closed its doors. First, a quick bit of positive news: Raul's already secured a new location nearby and will be up and running very soon. As for 11 Avenue B between Houston and Second Street ... Steve Croman took over as landlord in 2020, and that's all you need to know.
norwoodnews.org
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
