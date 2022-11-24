ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US remains unbeaten against England at the World Cup after goalless draw

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) maintained its unbeaten streak against England at the World Cup after Friday’s 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The sides have now met three times on the world stage with the USMNT winning once and the other two matches ending as draws.

