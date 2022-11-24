Read full article on original website
BankClarity taps Moneycorp for 120 FX live market rates from 14 partner banks
“Moneycorp’s API complements our existing suite of banking and FX partners and ensures we continue to bring harmony and efficiency to every aspect of the activity surrounding the administration of complex cross-border transactions.”. BankClarity, a provider of banking technology to non-bank financial institutions, has tapped Moneycorp’s API integration in...
UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory
A British start-up founded by two ex-students from France and Spain, crafting biodegradable packaging from marine plants, is aiming to seal royal approval this week when Prince William unveils his latest Earthshot prizes. The co-creator of Notpla, which rather than using environmentally damaging plastics makes various naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants, says they have already felt the competition's benefits.
People are holding up blank white sheets of paper in China to protest COVID lockdowns. It's become a symbol of defiance against the Communist Party.
"The white paper represents everything we want to say but cannot say," a 26-year-old man named Johnny told Reuters during a recent protest.
Victoria faces a grave climate and energy crisis. The new government's policies must be far bolder
The Andrews Labor government has been returned in Victoria. It must now reckon with two particularly crucial challenges: runaway climate change and wartime-scale energy costs. Victorians are still reeling from rare major flooding in which the state’s largest dam, Dartmouth, spilled over. Meanwhile, electricity prices in Victoria are rising dramatically – in turn, driving up prices for consumers. The Andrews government has signalled a major shakeup of Victoria’s energy sector. Its pre-election commitments – a 95% renewable electricity target by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2045 – are definite moves in the right direction. And plans to reinstate the State Electricity...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Labour's share of national income has been remarkably consistent since the 1860s
Inflation and sluggish wage growth have raised concerns that wages and salaries are becoming an increasing smaller share of national income. Australian Council of Trade Unions head Sally McManus has said labour’s share of income is at its lowest point since 1960 – “a shameful situation for us to be in as a country”. Read more: There's an obvious reason wages aren't growing, but you won't hear it from Treasury or the Reserve Bank To get a perspective on...
Kaiko explains how to manage risk in crypto
Kaiko, a provider of real-time and historical cryptocurrency trade data, order books, and aggregated prices through a cryptocurrency API, has published an explainer on how to do proper risk management in crypto assets. The deep dive into crypto risk management was released by Kaiko in the aftermath of the FTX...
Cboe’s James Arrante discusses growing demand for fixed income, FX algo
We caught up with James Arrante, senior director of FX & US treasuries product and business management at Cboe Global Markets, to uncover emerging trends in the FX and fixed income markets and learn more about the bourse operator’s recent initiatives. Decades-high inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and rapid rises...
The Game of Chess Continues – OPEC, China and the Oil Market
Over the past decade, the US has been complaining about the amount of power which the BRIC group, and specifically China, has on the global economy. BRIC stands for Brazil, Russia, India and China; these were the world’s fastest growing economies. Only in the past 10 months, the US has turned their attention toward OPEC due to the prices of fuel. Nevertheless, China seems to have a strong influence even over the price of crude oil.
Crypto ban expands across UK banks as Starling joins crackdown
UK digital bank Starling has banned all customer payments related to cryptocurrencies, another blow for the crypto traders who recently saw a sizable number of banks deciding not to finance the wobbly asset class.. Describing the activity as “high risk and heavily used for criminal purposes,” the...
ASIC orders Perpetual to temporarily stop offering two funds holding over AU$500 million
As at 30 September 2022, the Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund held $114.43 million in assets under management and the Perpetual Geared Australian Share Fund held $399.65 million in assets under management. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission has issued interim stop orders preventing Perpetual Investment Management Limited (Perpetual) from offering...
Italy’s regulator blacks out Finance CapitalFX, MFCapitalFX
Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) has shut down new websites in an ongoing clampdown against firms it accuses of illegally promoting investment products in the country. The financial regulator stepped in to warn the public about dealing with several companies, which include some...
Markets Direct at FIA EXPO 2022: Traders know what they want from brokers
The FIA Expo 2022, one of the most prestigious events within the global derivatives trading industry, took place in Chicago on 14 & 15 November. The derivatives ecosystem gathered at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk to discuss the most prominent topics, including the unexpected collapse of FTX. Attendees also took the opportunity to flock to the exhibit hall for the betterment of their networks and businesses.
HAYVN wants to buy payments business from bankrupt FTX
“We are open to a discussion with their bankers Perella Weinberg as soon as they have the courts approval to proceed.”. HAYVN has announced that it is considering a formal bid for the acquisition of the Payments business of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The institutional digital currency platform focuses on...
