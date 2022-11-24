Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 12 Wrap: 2022's league winner? It's looking like Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs had an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, becoming just the sixth player to eclipse 300 yards from scrimmage this century in an epic fantasy performance Sunday. He was a late addition to the injury report Friday — usually an ominous sign — but showed no signs of a calf injury while running for an NFL season-high 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs lost passing down work (and a receiving touchdown) to Ameer Abdullah but is now second only to Austin Ekeler among RBs in fantasy points this season.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Care/Don't Care: Jalen Hurts, Eagles multidimensional offense nearly unstoppable
You don't need me to tell you why the Eagles are one of the clear frontrunners in the NFC. Their record speaks for itself. However, it's how they win games that makes them so impressive in both reality and fantasy. The Eagles are a classic example of a team that's capable of playing left-handed.
Charvarius Ward analyzes impressive defensive effort in 49ers’ 13-0 win over Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward praises the defensive performance following Sunday’s 13-0 shutout over the New Orleans Saints, talks about San Francisco’s four game winning streak and the groove his defense is in right now.
