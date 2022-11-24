ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Among Ravens’ unsung heroes, TE Josh Oliver was perhaps the least sung

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMs40_0jMM6beo00
Ravens tight end Josh Oliver has transformed himself into one of the key blockers for Roman’s vaunted running attack. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Out of kindness, we might say he was not guaranteed a job when the Ravens arrived for training camp in late July. In truth, Josh Oliver was not even part of conversations forecasting the last few players to make the team’s 53-man roster.

“No one was talking about him; you guys hadn’t talked about him much, right?” coach John Harbaugh said last week to a gaggle of media members. Heads shook in reply.

At tight end, the Ravens had an All-Pro starter in Mark Andrews, a recuperating team pillar in Nick Boyle, two fourth-round picks in Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely and a hybrid fullback in Patrick Ricard. What work could possibly remain for Oliver, a guy who’d caught a dozen NFL passes total since he was a third-round pick in 2019?

Oliver did not see it this way.

“Josh just flat out won a job; he won a roster spot in training camp,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “It was definitely not a sure thing, and he just won it. For him to not be on the team for us would have been ridiculous with how he was improving. … He just made us put him on the team, and he continues to make us play him.”

Oliver, 25, has transformed himself into one of the key blockers for Roman’s vaunted running attack. He will return to the site of his early NFL frustrations when the Ravens face the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted and then traded him, on Sunday.

“It was tough,” he said of those injury-marred two years. “It helped get me to where I am at this point, but there were definitely some obstacles I had to overcome. … I feel like I overcame it and grew from it. You learn not to take anything for granted.”

Any successful NFL team will feature a few heroes no one saw coming.

Safety Geno Stone began the summer on the Ravens’ roster bubble. If the 2020 seventh-round pick was going to make the final 53, it would be because of his special teams acumen. No one envisioned him taking snaps away from incumbent starter Chuck Clark, prize free-agent addition Marcus Williams or first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. But Williams dislocated his wrist in Week 5, and Stone, with his rock-solid knowledge of the defensive playbook, stepped in as a starter on the back end. He has the third-highest coverage grade of any safety in the NFL through 11 weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

When the Ravens signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson off the Las Vegas’ Raiders’ discarded pile in August, most observers thought he would make the team, but only as veteran insurance behind No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman and 2020 third-round pick Devin Duvernay. Now that Bateman is out for the season with a foot injury, however, Robinson has become quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite outside target. He caught all nine passes thrown his way for 128 yards in the Ravens’ Week 11 victory over the Carolina Panthers and was the most productive wide receiver in the league, according to Football Outsiders’ DYAR rankings.

Of all these unsung heroes, however, none was less sung than Oliver.

With his chiseled 6-foot-5, 259-pound frame and 4.6-second clocking in the 40-yard dash, he looks the part as much as anyone in the Ravens’ locker room. He hails from a remarkable athletic family that includes former NFL defensive back Clarence Oliver and former major league starting pitcher Darren Oliver. He broke out as a senior at San Jose State despite facing frequent double teams, and the Jaguars envisioned a red-zone monster when they used a high third-round pick to snag him.

But a hamstring injury cost him the first six games of his rookie year, and a broken foot cost him all of the 2020 season. The Jaguars were not overflowing with star power at tight end, but they essentially dumped Oliver in March 2021, trading him to the Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick.

In his new home, coaches talked about him more in terms of potential than expected production: What might he add to an offense if he harnessed all those physical tools? “It’s just going to come down to … He’s learning, he hasn’t played a lot of football in the NFL, but he’s a talented guy,” Harbaugh said at the start of Oliver’s first training camp with the Ravens. He made the roster and played in 14 games but his nine catches and inconsistent blocking did not add up to a slam-dunk case for remaining on the team in 2022.

“Here’s a guy, [after] three years in the league for various reasons, he hadn’t quite gotten over the hump yet,” Harbaugh said.

Oliver stared his NFL mortality in the face — “It’s always in the back of your head, but you also get urgency from it,” he said — and bulldozed over that hump by transforming into a player no one foresaw when he was a draft prospect: a block-first destroyer.

The delight in teammates’ and coaches’ voices as they describe his transformation testifies to Oliver’s embrace of football’s dirtier arts.

“As far as his blocking, it is so much improved from a year ago, probably as much as any player I’ve ever worked with over one year’s time,” Roman said. “It’s a credit to him. I definitely think teams that are getting ready to play us around the league, they’re probably … I can envision them watching us and looking at him saying, ‘Holy cow, who is this guy?’”

Tight ends coach George Godsey gushed after watching Oliver throw his body at New Orleans Saints edge rushers Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport in Week 9: “I think he walks out there breaking the huddle and puts his hand in the dirt. This guy is a physical player out there.”

Oliver forced his way into the lineup in the role Boyle used to own. He has played at least 30% of the team’s offensive snaps in every game this season, acting as a run blocker on about 62% of those, according to Pro Football Focus. He grades as the sixth-best run blocker among all tight ends, per PFF. His seven catches on 12 targets won’t blow your eyes out the back of your head, but that’s not what the Ravens are asking of him.

“There was not a lot of talk about Josh Oliver before the season,” Andrews said. “And then you see how good he’s playing, his body, just everything he’s doing. Hats off to him; he’s been a big part of this offense, a big part of what we’re doing. It’s play in and play out of him just mauling dudes.”

Oliver cited Boyle as his role model for improving as a blocker. “Just watching him every day, seeing him work at his craft, really helped me out,” he said. “First and foremost, it starts with attitude. After that, it’s technique and want-to.”

With Oliver, Likely, Boyle and perhaps Kolar (yet to play because of sports hernia surgery) in the mix, Andrews described the Ravens’ tight end room as “scary.”

“For [Josh] to earn the playing time he has in that room even says more I think,” Harbaugh said.

“I think in a lot of ways, this season has been what I wanted it to be,” Oliver said. “I’m finally able to be a factor in the way I want to be, and I feel like it’s just starting.”

Week 12

Ravens at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Ravens by 4

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Another collapse and failures in the secondary were inevitable for Ravens | COMMENTARY

Another Ravens collapse was inevitable, but few thought it would be against Jacksonville. Maybe it wouldn’t have left such a bitter taste if it had come against Cincinnati, Kansas City or Buffalo, but it was the Jaguars — the now-4-7 Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence entered Sunday known as a quarterback who struggles to read the entire field. He played most of the game without his top running back, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Historic streak ends for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker; TE Josh Oliver has bittersweet return to Jacksonville | NOTES

Kicker Justin Tucker’s miss from 67 yards didn’t just end the Ravens’ hopes of an improbable rally Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It also ended one of the NFL’s most remarkable field goal streaks. Before his last-second try fell short of the crossbar at TIAA Bank Field, Tucker had made 65 consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime, the longest such streak in NFL ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 28-27 loss to Jaguars | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Sunday’s Week 12 matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s consistency has been as a runner. His play as a passer is unpredictable. He overthrew potential touchdown passes to Demarcus Robinson and Josh Oliver, and his slow start in the first half was a major reason the ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson practices again Friday, will start vs. Jaguars; LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced for a second straight day Friday and will start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was sidelined by a hip injury earlier in the week. “It’s getting better,” he said after practice, though he did not say how much the injury bothered him during last Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. “We won,” he said. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens’ red-zone woes left the door open for the Jaguars. It cost them in another stunning collapse.

If Allen Iverson were in the room, he’d have one question for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson: “Practice?” After Baltimore’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, in which the Ravens failed to score a touchdown on their first three trips into the red zone, Jackson said time and again that their offensive execution in practice is there. In practice, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lashes out at fan in vulgar tweet after loss to Jaguars

A vulgar tweet from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, lashing out at a fan questioning his value, went viral after Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Almost a half-hour after the Ravens’ last-minute defeat, their fourth late-game collapse of the season, a Twitter user tagged Jackson in a tweet: “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like [Jackson] ... games like this ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 28-27 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Sunday’s Week 12 game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: After the game, the Ravens said there were lessons to learn about the razor-slim margin between victory and defeat. But after another fourth-quarter collapse, what other wisdom is there to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Jaguars staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 12 game in Jacksonville?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 12 game between the Ravens (7-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at TIAA Bank Field: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Jaguars 21, Ravens 20: Jacksonville has had an extra week to prepare for Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense, which seems stuck in neutral and could be without Ronnie Stanley. Travis Etienne will be a great ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Previewing Ravens vs. Jaguars: 7 things to watch, including Lamar Jackson vs. pressure, Christian Kirk and more

On Nov. 26, 2021, the Ravens were 7-3, leading the AFC North and two days from what would be the last win of their season, blissfully unaware of the misfortune about to befall them. A year later, the team has its guard up. “Anybody can get complacent when you’re having a lot of success,” quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the final month of last season with an ankle injury, said Friday. “So ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Former Carroll County football standouts Aaron Nelson, Silas Kelly drafted into XFL

Two former Carroll County high school football standouts will have a chance to continue their professional football dreams. Aaron Nelson, a 2016 North Carroll graduate, and Silas Kelly, a 2016 South Carroll graduate, were drafted by the XFL last weekend. Nelson, who played in college at Delaware Valley University, was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks as a wide receiver. He was selected in the ...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy