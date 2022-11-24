Moscow police have said that a fortnight after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their off-campus home, no suspects have been identified.The police said in a Facebook post: “At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.”Authorities had previously said that the public would have to “trust them” on the notion that the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted because no details behind the reasoning would be released. Police added that speculation is stoking...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 55 MINUTES AGO