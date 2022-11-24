Ellie Taylor has admitted that she’d never thought she’d last as long as she did on Strictly Come Dancing.The comedian, actor and writer was voted off the show in Sunday night’s results episode (27 November) after performing a jive to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”.Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe were in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, but the judges all voted to save East.The Ted Lasso actor reflected on her time in the competition while gushing over her dancing partner Radebe on social media. "A wild flipping ride. I never imagined would last as long...

