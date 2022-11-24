Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
A guide to San Antonio's beloved Southtown neighborhood
San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood has it all.
San Antonio's first Black Bear Diner is the new 'breakfast for dinner' spot
Come for the pancakes and stay for the taco salad.
3 Texas women charged with endangering a special needs child locked in room
He reportedly ate feces while locked in a room.
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
News Channel 25
San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president. In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."
KSAT 12
Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion
SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion. It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
fox4news.com
North Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2. The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge...
Racist Taunts, Pete Sessions: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
From racists at a basketball game to blowhard billionaire Elon Musk, many of this week's most read stories dealt with people who should shut their pie holes.
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
Houston Chronicle
Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America
The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Couple who graduated from UTSA gets engaged during Saturday’s game at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s game at the Alamodome Saturday ended in an unforgettable comeback and a surprise proposal for two alumni. Jose De Los Santos Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Christen Medina on the field. Both of them graduated from UTSA in 2020. With all smiles, Christen said YES!
KSAT 12
Alamo Heights vs Liberty Hill at 1:30 pm with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
Alamo Heights is facing off against Liberty Hill in a playoff game at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the match on KSAT’s YouTube page here. This...
thehouston100.com
“First Lady of Texas” Ima Hogg
Philanthropist Ima Hogg, most often called Miss Ima, was a lifelong patron of the arts, beginning to play piano at the age of three. In 1901, she headed to New York to study music but returned to Texas to tend to her ill father in 1905. After his death the following year, she continued her musical studies in Berlin and Vienna.
247Sports
North Texas clinches Conference USA title spot, rematch with UTSA in victory over Rice
DENTON — When North Texas walked off the field at the Alamodome in October, the goal was always getting back in December. Four games later and the Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 Conference USA) have done just that. A 21-17 win over Rice (5-7, 3-5) on Saturday afternoon punched UNT’s ticket to the C-USA championship for the first time since 2017. North Texas’ opponent will be UTSA.
