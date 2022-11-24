14-year-old shot in Near West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night.
The boy was standing outside at the 200 block of South Western Avenue at around 10:03 p.m. when an unknown individual in a black sedan drove by and shot him.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
