14-year-old shot in Near West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Wednesday night.

The boy was standing outside at the 200 block of South Western Avenue at around 10:03 p.m. when an unknown individual in a black sedan drove by and shot him.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

