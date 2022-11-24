Zion Williamson Didn't Want To Reveal What His Favorite Meal Is Because Social Media Would Clown Him

The forward had a hilarious reply: "You're trying to set me up."

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson was not one to fall for a question that would make him a clown on social media.

The forward and his New Orleans Pelicans are all set to celebrate their thanksgiving in peace after pipping the San Antonio Spurs 129-110 on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after the win, Williamson dodged a bullet when asked what his favorite dish was, and he did that with a smile, suggesting it was all in good humor.

Jen Hale: "What's your favorite dish? What are you looking forward to eating the most?" Zion Williamson: "You're trying to set me up. No matter what answer I give, social media going to clown me. So no comment."

The 22-year-old had a solid outing against the Spurs, pouring in 32 points, 11 boards, and an assist. Also chipping in was Jonas Valanciunas with 22 points, Devonte' Graham (21 points), and Brandon Ingram with 17 to his name.

New Orleans Pelicans And A Healthy Zion Williamson Have Been Impressive So Far

Zion Williamson's good stretch so far in the 2022-23 season has yielded fruitful results for the New Orleans Pelicans. They're 11-7 and placed third in the West below the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets.

The forward, who has seen his share of injuries that sidelined him for most games with New Orleans, has been in good form averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists from 13 games. He's knocking down 58.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc.

From a health perspective, Williamson was one of the players with jaw-dropping transformations ahead of the start of the season after he was constantly criticized for his weight — something he shed light on earlier this year.

He was relatively leaner and definitely had the musculature that was expected of him. The offseason recovery and training seem to be paying off, as he's seen to be a regular fixture for the side, especially after being an injury concern.

The Pelicans will face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies next in an away game and follow it up with an equally intriguing clash against the electric Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.

