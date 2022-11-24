ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dinghy that capsized claiming 27 lives had made UK waters, official report says

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRYbw_0jMM4w1F00

A dinghy that capsized claiming at least 27 migrants’ lives in the English Channel had reached UK waters, an official report has found.

British investigators did not initially look into the incident that appalled the nation because the boat was recovered in French waters.

But the interim findings of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed that “some of the events relating to this loss of life had occurred inside UK waters”.

Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation

MAIB report

The British search and rescue response on November 23 last year is being investigated.

Around 34 people aboard the small inflatable left a beach near Dunkirk in France that night before they got into difficulty. The following afternoon a French fishing vessel reported seeing bodies in the water.

There were only two survivors, with 27 bodies being recovered from the sea.

“Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation,” the report said.

Staff in Dover dispatched “surface and air assets to search the area where the distressed migrants were assessed to be” but they were not found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
The Independent

Moment people ‘deliberately shake’ India bridge moments it before collapsed and killed 141

CCTV footage shows at least one person appearing to deliberately shake a bridge in India before it collapsed, killing at least 141 people.The colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, plunging the crowds gathered on it, most of them women, children and the elderly, into the river below.After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.Rescue crews have been working at the scene in Morbi since the collapse on Sunday, 30 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 peopleIndia: Rescue teams help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people11-foot python pulled from school bus in India
Vice

Saudi Arabia Executes 15 People in 12 Days For Non-Violent Drug Offences

Saudi Arabia has executed 15 people for non-violent drug offences – some thought to be beheaded by sword – in the last 12 days, despite promising to end them. In January 2021 the country announced a moratorium on drug-related executions. It came in the wake of the gruesome murder and dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018 by a Saudi death squad, a hit the CIA said was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap

An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
The Independent

Ischia: Footage shows devastation caused by landslide on Italian island

The Italian island of Ischia is facing a huge rescue operation following a landslide caused by extreme rain and flooding, with 12 people reportedly missing.Italy’s infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini said that eight people had been killed in the incident, which involved 120mm of rainfall - however, this is yet to be confirmed.It's thought damage includes ten collapsed buildings, which has left at least 30 families stranded.“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia", prime minister Giorgia Meloni said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedDesign for £6.8bn turtle-shaped floating city unveiledDeath at Manston migrant facility may have been diphtheria, Home Office says
Daily Mail

Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW

A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy