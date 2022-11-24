Flu cases rise in England as hundreds of hospital beds filled ahead of winter

Hundreds of hospital beds are filled by flu patients, a ten-fold increase on last year, prompting fears the NHS faces a “tripledemic” this winter.

NHS data shows an average of 344 hospital beds in England each day were taken up by flu patients last week.

This is more than 10 times the number seen in the first week of December last year.

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has warned the NHS faces a “tripledemic” of flu, Covid and emergency care demand over the winter months.

Ambulances, according to the data, lost more than 20,000 hours waiting outside of A&Es to offload patients.

Meanwhile, more than 13,000 people a day were also stuck in hospital beds waiting to be discharged, the official data shows.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “The first weekly data this year shows the considerable pressure faced by staff before we enter what is likely to be the NHS’ most challenging winter ever.

“The figures also show that flu is unfortunately already with us and so the concerns that we had about the threat of a ‘tripledemic’ are very real. It has never been more important to get protected against the viruses ahead of winter so please book in for your jab if you are eligible if not already done so.

“The NHS has extensive plans in place to deal with winter boosting bed capacity - recruiting more call handlers, introducing 24/7 control centres to track and manage demand and new falls services across the country.

“Hospitals continue to contend with more patients coming in than going out with thousands of patients everyday in hospital that are medically fit for discharge and so we continue to work with colleagues in social care to do everything possible to ensure people can leave hospital when they are ready.”

The demand on hospitals comes as an average of 51,000 staff a day were absent last week. Although these figures are slightly down compared to the first week in December last year.

The warning over hospital pressures comes as GP practices saw a record number of appointments in October, according to data published on Thursday.

The lastest GP appointment data now shows individual practice performance, prompting concerns from health leaders that practices will be named and shamed.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), said: “We have serious concerns about how the publication of practice-level data will be used to compare practices against each other as with general practice you’re rarely comparing like with like.

“What works in one practice may not in another, so they will tailor their services to their patient population.

“We worry that this data will be used to create arbitrary ‘league tables’ that don’t account for different patient demographics and ways of working and those that appear at the bottom will face undue criticism at a time when the profession is already demoralised and working under intense pressures.

“We also understand that the data published on Thursday will be experimental, so it’s unclear how comprehensive or useful it will be.”