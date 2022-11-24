ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Flu cases rise in England as hundreds of hospital beds filled ahead of winter

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqD7V_0jMM4uFn00

Hundreds of hospital beds are filled by flu patients, a ten-fold increase on last year, prompting fears the NHS faces a “tripledemic” this winter.

NHS data shows an average of 344 hospital beds in England each day were taken up by flu patients last week.

This is more than 10 times the number seen in the first week of December last year.

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has warned the NHS faces a “tripledemic” of flu, Covid and emergency care demand over the winter months.

Ambulances, according to the data, lost more than 20,000 hours waiting outside of A&Es to offload patients.

Meanwhile, more than 13,000 people a day were also stuck in hospital beds waiting to be discharged, the official data shows.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “The first weekly data this year shows the considerable pressure faced by staff before we enter what is likely to be the NHS’ most challenging winter ever.

“The figures also show that flu is unfortunately already with us and so the concerns that we had about the threat of a ‘tripledemic’ are very real. It has never been more important to get protected against the viruses ahead of winter so please book in for your jab if you are eligible if not already done so.

“The NHS has extensive plans in place to deal with winter boosting bed capacity - recruiting more call handlers, introducing 24/7 control centres to track and manage demand and new falls services across the country.

“Hospitals continue to contend with more patients coming in than going out with thousands of patients everyday in hospital that are medically fit for discharge and so we continue to work with colleagues in social care to do everything possible to ensure people can leave hospital when they are ready.”

The demand on hospitals comes as an average of 51,000 staff a day were absent last week. Although these figures are slightly down compared to the first week in December last year.

The warning over hospital pressures comes as GP practices saw a record number of appointments in October, according to data published on Thursday.

The lastest GP appointment data now shows individual practice performance, prompting concerns from health leaders that practices will be named and shamed.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), said: “We have serious concerns about how the publication of practice-level data will be used to compare practices against each other as with general practice you’re rarely comparing like with like.

“What works in one practice may not in another, so they will tailor their services to their patient population.

“We worry that this data will be used to create arbitrary ‘league tables’ that don’t account for different patient demographics and ways of working and those that appear at the bottom will face undue criticism at a time when the profession is already demoralised and working under intense pressures.

“We also understand that the data published on Thursday will be experimental, so it’s unclear how comprehensive or useful it will be.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Patients dying as ambulances face crippling delays in England

Ambulance crews are facing crippling delays when they arrive at A&E with sick patients, NHS bosses are warning. Over the past week, nearly three in 10 ambulances were caught queuing outside hospitals in England. It is the worst start to winter since records began - before the pandemic about half...
The Independent

Army would step in to help NHS during winter of strikes under contingency pans

Armed forces personnel could drive ambulances and stand in for frontline hospital roles under emergency plans to deal with a possible winter of strikes.Health and defence officials are drawing up a contingency strategy as ambulance drivers and paramedics consider joining nurses on the picket lines in the coming months.As first reported by the Times, the Government could utilise the military aid to the civil authorities protocol (Maca) to keep key services in the NHS running during major walkouts.Maca was used during the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling health staff with vaccines, testing and the delivery of protective equipment.No formal request...
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
The Independent

A hundred UK companies switch to four-day working week with no pay cut

A hundred companies in the UK have signed up to switch to a four-day working week without cutting any pay.The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the 100 companies, employing 2,600 staff in total, will help bring about a transformative change for the country.Supporters of the four-day week say a five-day working week pattern is just a hangover from an old economic age that’s no longer necessary.They argue that companies can improve their productivity and get the same amount of work done in fewer hours - and the four-day week would spark this improvement in productivity.Early adopters of the policy have...
The Independent

Boost for aspiring black cricketers as ACE scheme launches in northern England

Aspiring young black cricketers in the north of England will receive unprecedented support in pursuing professional careers thanks to a Sheffield-based scheme which is being launched on Monday.The programme is a partnership between Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the Sheffield Caribbean Sports Club and African Caribbean Engagement (ACE), a charity launched by former England cricketer and pundit Ebony Rainford-Brent to increase the representation of black people within the sport.Andre Jackson, the new ACE development officer for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, will lead the Sheffield operation, which he hopes will follow on the success of iterations in south London, Birmingham and Bristol.He...
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
The Independent

Six-year-old dies after bacteria outbreak in primary school

A primary school pupil has died and a second is being treated in hospital after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey.The two pupils were believed to be in the same year group at Ashford Church of England Primary School.The pair caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. The government agency said it had recommended staff and pupils be prescribed antibiotics.The child who died is believed to be six years old and in Year 1.Dr Claire Winslade, health protection consultant at UKHSA South East, said: “We are extremely...
The Independent

Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents after leaving I’m A Celeb

Former health secretary Matt Hancock will return to face angry colleagues, constituents and questions about his political future in Westminster after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final but came behind Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote on Sunday night.His 18 days in the Australian jungle has seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and criticised by colleagues including Rishi Sunak.His arrival turned heads, but his triumphant return from Trials kept Camp smiling. Matt Hancock is leaving the Jungle...
The Independent

Ireland’s productivity 40% higher than Northern Ireland’s, says think tank

A report has found that Ireland’s productivity levels have grown to 40% above Northern Ireland’s in the last 20 years.It also revealed that export intensity is an important factor in driving Irish economic productivity.The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) think tank, which produced and published the report in partnership with the Taoiseach’s Shared Island Unit, examined trends in productivity across both regions.Productivity is measured as the gross value added per worker.Among the report’s main findings were that productivity levels in the two regions were similar in 2000 but in the past 20 years they have diverged, with Ireland’s increasing...
The Independent

‘Potentially hazardous substances’ found on body discovered in Wigan

Murder detectives are investigating the discovery of “potentially hazardous substances” found on a body dumped on a Wigan street.Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were called to reports of a body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington at around 7pm on Thursday evening.Emergency services attended and confirmed the discovery and sealed off the area. The body has not yet been identified, Detective Superintendent Alan Clitherow of GMP told reporters at the scene.Mr Clitherow told the press conference that the identity and sex of the person will be confirmed once a Home Office post-mortem is held after the body has been...
The Independent

Slowdown in European doctors working in NHS following Brexit, says think tank

More than 4,000 European doctors have opted not to work in the NHS following the Brexit vote in 2016, research has revealed.According to analysis from the Nuffield Trust health think tank, the pre-Brexit number of doctor specialists working in the NHS in 2021 was forecast to be 41,321.However the research, which was conducted on behalf of The Guardian, shows the actual figure for 2021 to be 37,035 – more than 4,000 less than the pre-EU referendum projections.The Nuffield Trust says that while the effect is “subtle”, it is “inarguable” that registration of doctors from the EU and the four European...
The Independent

Government urged to bring forward plan to tackle cancer treatment backlog

The Government must say whether it intends to bring forward new plans to address the cancer treatment backlog in the wake of the pandemic, the new Tory chairman of the health and social care committee has said.Conservative MP Steve Brine expressed doubt that the Government still intended to bring forward a new cancer treatment plan.The former health minister also claimed that holding the Government’s feet to the fire over the backlog would be his top priority, following his election by MPs to the committee chairmanship in early November.At present, just 61.7% of people in England (the average for 2022/23 so...
The Independent

Sunak wants vaccine taskforce-style strategy to tackle NHS missions

Rishi Sunak hopes a “blueprint” inspired by the coronavirus vaccine rollout will help tackle the NHS’s four “healthcare missions” of cancer, obesity, mental health and addiction.The Prime Minister has announced more than £113 million in funding for research into cutting-edge treatments and technologies with the aim of encouraging breakthroughs.Each mission will be led by an independent expert, with each one being chosen by an expert panel including Dame Kate Bingham, who headed the vaccine taskforce.Ministers believe tackling the key challenges could save the NHS and the economy billions, with obesity alone estimated to cost the health service £6.1 billion per...
The Independent

Fighting aggressive blood cancer ages and exhausts immune cells, study suggests

The most aggressive form of blood cancer ages immune cells and drives them to exhaustion, research suggests.According to the study, the immune cells are so exhausted their ability to fight the disease is significantly impaired.Scientists at Nottingham Trent University and John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Centre in America found that as a result, patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) – a type of blood cancer – are often unlikely to respond to treatment.The cancer progresses quickly, is difficult to treat and has a high relapse rate – just one in five patients survive beyond five years of their diagnosis, researchers say.The...
The Independent

Parents who use surrogate waiting up to a year to become legal guardians

Surrogacy laws in the UK are putting the health of babies at risk due to the length of time it takes parental orders to come through, experts have warned.The process of surrogacy involves a woman volunteering to go through with a pregnancy for another individual or a couple, who then go on to become the child’s parent or parents after the surrogate gives birth.Current UK laws say an intended parent must apply for a parental order to become the legal parent of the child, a process that can take up to a year.Until the order is granted, the baby's legal...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy