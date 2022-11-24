ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickstart your writing year: An online retreat with Guardian Masterclasses

    The text is typed on paper with an old typewriter, a vintage inscription, a story of life. Photograph: GAS-photo/Shutterstock

Are you the kind of writer who’s got a lot of ideas camped out in your brain (and on your phone) but you’re struggling to commit time or space to building out your work? Have you been working for what feels like forever on a project that’s lost its vim? Would you like to gain some perspective, inspiration and sage advice from bestselling and award-winning authors and mentors?

In our comprehensive writing programme for the new year, you will have the opportunity to learn from leading writers and publishing professionals to develop your ideas, connect with other writers and help you achieve your goals in 2023 – and beyond.

Over the course of two weeks, participate in writing surgeries with Shelley Weiner , get your creativity flowing with the award-winning novelists Natasha Pulley and Andrew Meehan , and take part in illuminating workshops with the celebrated editorial director of Hamish Hamilton, Hannah Chukwu , who has worked with Bernardine Evaristo, Zadie Smith and Arundhuti Roy, among others.

Further speakers and programme to be announced shortly.

As well as learning from our tutors, you will also join a supportive community of fellow writers through our online Slack channel, with the opportunity to network, share work and build lasting writing friendships.

This programme has been carefully curated with your lifestyle in mind – you can attend live sessions when it suits you and catch up on recordings when it doesn’t. You’ll get access to recordings and the valuable online community until 12 February 2023, which means that wherever you are in the world, and whatever your schedule, this is your chance to start your writing year with a bang.

The full programme for the online writers’ retreat will be announced shortly.

This course is for …

  • Writers of all levels, at any stage in their creative journey

  • Writers of all genres and forms (please note that this programme will focus on fiction-writing, though the skills are transferable to all forms of writing)

Details

Date: Monday 9 January 2023 – Sunday 22 January 2023, with catch up recordings and Slack community available until Sunday 12 February 2023
Time: Multiple sessions and times
Price: £299 (plus £7.80 booking fee)

This masterclass is available globally.

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24 hours and 30 minutes before the course start time. Please email masterclasses@theguardian.com if you do not receive the access link 24 hours before the scheduled start time.

About Guardian Masterclasses

Purchasing tickets to our online classes is a powerful way to fund the Guardian; thank you for your support. Sign up to our newsletter and you’ll be among the first to find out about our latest courses and special offers. You can also follow us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

We aim to make all Guardian Masterclasses fully accessible. If you require any adjustments to enable your participation in this course, please get in touch with us at masterclasses@theguardian.com .

By proceeding, you agree to the Guardian Masterclasses Terms and Conditions . To find out what personal data we collect and how we use it, please visit our Privacy Policy .

Returns policy

Once a purchase is complete we will not be able to refund you where you do not attend or if you cancel your event booking. Please see our terms and conditions for more information on our refund policy.

