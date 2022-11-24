Read full article on original website
Health officials report 11 deaths from flu in Alabama
A report from The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said nine adults and two children have suffered influenza-related deaths this flu season.
wvtm13.com
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Big travel day Sunday as people make pit stops along the Gulf Coast
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Millions of people are either on their way home or just getting home. Thousands of people made a trip through the Gulf Coast I-10 corridor this weekend wrapping up the Thanksgiving Holiday. The most immediate concern for drivers at Buc-ee’s on this travel day was getting in and out of […]
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Overnight, wet weather in Alabama and warmer days coming
IMPACT DAY: A classic November storm system cranking up west of Alabama sends in more rain and some storms for Saturday Check the video forecast for the latest. The free WVTM 13 app shows the advisory and always alerts you when a watch, warning or advisory is in effect for your specific location.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
WEAR
Pensacola Airport ranks 10th in most expensive airports to fly out of in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport ranks 10th in CNBC Make It's "The 10 most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S." list. Madison, Wisconsin — Dane County Regional-Truax Field. Washington, D.C. — Washington Dulles International Airport. Birmingham, Alabama — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International. San Francisco —...
Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
Woman not wearing seatbelt, motorcyclist both killed in south Alabama head-on collision
A head-on collision between a Jeep and a motorcycle in Mobile County killed both drivers, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to information released Saturday by ALEA, the fatal crash occurred early in the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per ALEA, “Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
Florida woman seeks $5 million in suit over microwavable mac and cheese
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
