ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
ALABAMA STATE
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
KENTUCKY STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

Four Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALABAMA STATE
C. Heslop

Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds

Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
ALABAMA STATE
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Airport ranks 10th in most expensive airports to fly out of in U.S.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport ranks 10th in CNBC Make It's "The 10 most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S." list. Madison, Wisconsin — Dane County Regional-Truax Field. Washington, D.C. — Washington Dulles International Airport. Birmingham, Alabama — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International. San Francisco —...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
The Cullman Tribune

‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama.   AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents.   AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care.  Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG News 5

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy