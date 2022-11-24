ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

CrimeStoppers warns of more break-ins ahead of holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians have Christmas gifts at their homes following the Black Friday holiday shopping weekend. What could be the perfect present for little ones could also be a major temptation for thieves. Tony Garrett with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is expecting more break-ins before Christmas. “After Black...
ALABAMA STATE
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEAR

Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
C. Heslop

Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds

Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
alabamawx.com

A Few Showers This Morning Over the Western Portions of Central Alabama; Marginal Risk Added for Tonight

As we’ve hit the 9 am hour in Central Alabama, most locations are reporting partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. A few locations in the western parts of the area are seeing cloud cover and some light showers at the moment. The southern portions of Lamar, south and southwestern parts of Fayette, the extreme northern parts of Pickens, and into the northwest and north-central parts of Tuscaloosa counties are where those light raindrops are falling. At this point, the rest of Central Alabama is free from precipitation.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama.   AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents.   AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care.  Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
CULLMAN, AL
Catfish 100.1

Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy