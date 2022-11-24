Read full article on original website
Health officials report 11 deaths from flu in Alabama
A report from The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said nine adults and two children have suffered influenza-related deaths this flu season.
wvtm13.com
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers warns of more break-ins ahead of holiday season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians have Christmas gifts at their homes following the Black Friday holiday shopping weekend. What could be the perfect present for little ones could also be a major temptation for thieves. Tony Garrett with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is expecting more break-ins before Christmas. “After Black...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Overnight, wet weather in Alabama and warmer days coming
IMPACT DAY: A classic November storm system cranking up west of Alabama sends in more rain and some storms for Saturday Check the video forecast for the latest. The free WVTM 13 app shows the advisory and always alerts you when a watch, warning or advisory is in effect for your specific location.
10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds
Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Saturday: windy, occasionally wet weather likely across Alabama
IMPACT DAY: Saturday sets up with a stiff breeze and occasional showers through the afternoon, and heavier rain and storms move in Saturday night. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted a Dense Fog Advisory for Friday night and Saturday...
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
alabamawx.com
A Few Showers This Morning Over the Western Portions of Central Alabama; Marginal Risk Added for Tonight
As we’ve hit the 9 am hour in Central Alabama, most locations are reporting partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. A few locations in the western parts of the area are seeing cloud cover and some light showers at the moment. The southern portions of Lamar, south and southwestern parts of Fayette, the extreme northern parts of Pickens, and into the northwest and north-central parts of Tuscaloosa counties are where those light raindrops are falling. At this point, the rest of Central Alabama is free from precipitation.
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
Woman not wearing seatbelt, motorcyclist both killed in south Alabama head-on collision
A head-on collision between a Jeep and a motorcycle in Mobile County killed both drivers, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to information released Saturday by ALEA, the fatal crash occurred early in the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 23. Per ALEA, “Danielle M. Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, was...
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
Almost Thanksgiving: Men on death row reflect on Alabama execution moratorium
For the men of Alabama’s death row, it was almost Thanksgiving.
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
