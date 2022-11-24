Without having to leave Kalispell, I’ve seen an impressively talented live music performance, and, less than two weeks after the Wailin’ Jennys took the stage, laughed so hard that whatever muscles I have in my abdomen ached the next day, the consequence of attending author David Sedaris’ rousing reading. If you haven’t heard, the Flathead Valley is now the home to a performing arts center that rivals anything across the state and region. Earlier this month, the Paul D. Wachholz College Center opened its doors on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College, providing our community with cultural, educational, and musical opportunities like we’ve never experienced before.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO