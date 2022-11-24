FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard
This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Right on Target
Bow and arrows in hand, a group of young archers march up the hill along the Lone Pine Archery Trail as the sun streams over the ridge. Their faces shine from the excitement of the outing. Brian Schwartz, manager of Lone Pine State Park southwest of Kalispell, is the leader...
Flathead Beacon
A Nordic Holiday
For a decade-and-a-half, Jennie Bender has not been at home during the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, she spends the last weekend in November somewhere snowy for a Nordic skiing training camp. This year, she’ll chaperone several members of the Glacier Nordic Club to West Yellowstone to take part in the Yellowstone Ski Festival.
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Flathead Beacon
Huzzah FVCC!
Without having to leave Kalispell, I’ve seen an impressively talented live music performance, and, less than two weeks after the Wailin’ Jennys took the stage, laughed so hard that whatever muscles I have in my abdomen ached the next day, the consequence of attending author David Sedaris’ rousing reading. If you haven’t heard, the Flathead Valley is now the home to a performing arts center that rivals anything across the state and region. Earlier this month, the Paul D. Wachholz College Center opened its doors on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College, providing our community with cultural, educational, and musical opportunities like we’ve never experienced before.
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
Char-Koosta News
Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah
RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
Flathead Beacon
Giving Back to Owen Sowerwine
As the Flathead Land Trust observes a 20-year milestone of stewardship and conservation along the Flathead River and north shore of Flathead Lake, the nonprofit organization has set its sights on a fundraising effort that would permanently protect the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area, an ecological wonderland located near the confluence of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers not far from Kalispell’s city center.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes
We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
Flathead Beacon
Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs
Food assistance needs are at a 40 year high in the Flathead and the North Valley Food Bank saw the numbers while distributing Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
Downtown Coeur d’Alene parade, tree lighting ceremony returns
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Christmas spirit is off to a bright start in the Inland Northwest. The 30th annual parade and tree lighting ceremony happened a few hours ago in Coeur d’Alene. The weather didn’t keep people away. Large crowds gathered to kick off the Christmas spirit together. “It’s not raining on my parade,” Lacy Garcia said. A parade...
Fugitive with California gang ties arrested after traffic stop in North Idaho
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant for murder, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Richie W....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
