BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...

3 DAYS AGO