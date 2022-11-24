ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Washington Examiner

San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender

Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
sfstandard.com

SF Tourist Destinations: Which Ones to Visit and Which Ones to Skip

Whether you’ve lived in the Bay Area for two years or two decades, chances are there are a handful of San Francisco destinations you’ve never visited. During the holidays—when many of us have friends or family visiting from out of town—can be the ideal time to check out some of the places most people only ever see on postcards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Occupation of Alcatraz: 53 years later

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — November marks Native American Heritage Month.  It was around this time, 53 years ago, that American Indians of different tribes took control of Alcatraz Island and proclaimed it as their own. More than 1.4 million people visit the island in the center of the San Francisco Bay each year. Alcatraz is best […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 14 Best Concord CA Restaurants

Concord, California, is a significant suburb with a population of around 150,000. It is a charming town with a diversified population and a fascinating history. Though often neglected by visitors, the East Bay suburbs have incredible flavors. As an example, consider the Concord community in northern Contra Costa County. Concord’s cuisine scene has its own particular taste.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

S.F. entrepreneur aims to bring free solar power to the unhoused

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the past 18 months, Zac Clark, a senior at the University of San Francisco, has spent every minute of his free time meeting with investors, securing funds and testing prototype after prototype."We're really anticipating a good response but, of course, you never know until you actually do it," he said.He is now about to launch his new product but, no matter how the day goes, Clark won't make a penny from it. In fact, he'll be giving away all his inventory to complete strangers.Four years ago, Clark, got an apartment in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report

A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
