Chesapeake, VA

CBS New York

Family wants answers after gas station employee shot in head in Bronx

NEW YORK -- A family in Pakistan has issued a desperate plea for answers after their relative was shot in the head while working at a gas station in the Allerton section of the Bronx.They're at a loss over who would shoot him and why, and they're trying to piece together details from the other side of the world.They shared new video of the moments leading up to the heinous crime with CBS2's Tim McNicholas on Sunday.READ MORE: Doctors at Jacobi Hospital are trying to save the life of Zulfiqar Ali Albi, a gas station employee shot on the job a few...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Idaho murders – live: No suspect identified, only vetted information to be made public, say Moscow police

Moscow police have said that a fortnight after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their off-campus home, no suspects have been identified.The police said in a Facebook post: “At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.”Authorities had previously said that the public would have to “trust them” on the notion that the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were targeted because no details behind the reasoning would be released. Police added that speculation is stoking...
MOSCOW, ID

