Linn County, IA

Fire forces family of five out of their home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids family managed to escape a large fire inside their home. It happened just before 5:30pm in the 100 block of Broadmore Road SW. When first responders arrived, they smoke coming from the front door. Three adults and two children managed to escape without injury. Crews found heavy flames in the basement of the home and worked to try and contain the damage.
Marion's Small Business Saturday kicks off ahead of Christmas in the Park

Marion — Saturday morning, the Marion Chamber of Commerce kicked off their Small Business Saturday event in the downtown district. This event is a state-wide effort to encourage residents to shop at and support local businesses. The city's chamber of commerce opened the event at 10 a.m., featuring: raffle...
Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
Christmas tree safety tips to keep you safe

Thanksgiving is over and now, cue the Christmas decorations!. More and more homes will be displaying their holiday lights and the tree will be coming up soon. With all that electricity used to power up the lights, it is important to think safety first. Christa Stephens and her family began...
Q Casino announces three new shows coming in 2023

Dubuque — Q Casino announced three new dates for entertainment shows coming to the Q Showroom:. "Boy Band Review" will be performing January 14 at 8p.m. Tickets are on sale starting at $10. With a full backing band, Boy Band review brings all the sweet hip thrusts and air...
No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal

NICEVILLE, Florida — Freshman Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser. “It didn’t...
Iowa Women fall short in Top 10 matchup against UConn

PORTLAND, Oregon — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally UConn past Iowa in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies (5-0) scoring in double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament.
