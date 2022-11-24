Read full article on original website
Man arrested by Benton and Iowa County police after Thanksgiving night chase
On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that a black Chevrolet pickup was being pursued in relation to a criminal incident that had occurred in their county. The police chase entered Iowa County and led...
Fire forces family of five out of their home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids family managed to escape a large fire inside their home. It happened just before 5:30pm in the 100 block of Broadmore Road SW. When first responders arrived, they smoke coming from the front door. Three adults and two children managed to escape without injury. Crews found heavy flames in the basement of the home and worked to try and contain the damage.
Cedar Rapids senior care facility cited for abusing residents and gun threat
A Cedar Rapids nursing home, who was cited for an employee financially exploiting and harassing a resident, has now been fined for under trained staff and a gun threat earlier this month. According to documents from the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, during...
Marion's Small Business Saturday kicks off ahead of Christmas in the Park
Marion — Saturday morning, the Marion Chamber of Commerce kicked off their Small Business Saturday event in the downtown district. This event is a state-wide effort to encourage residents to shop at and support local businesses. The city's chamber of commerce opened the event at 10 a.m., featuring: raffle...
One arrested in Tama County after firing a gun multiple times on Wednesday night
TAMA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man is behind bars in Tama County after firing a gun, yelling, and possessing drugs. Tama County 911 received a call on Wednesday evening of a man yelling and screaming for 20-30 minutes in the 500 block of McClellan Street. The caller...
Shopping small has lasting impacts long after Small Business Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Streets and sidewalks were packed in Cedar Rapids Saturday for a day of shopping small. "It's been extremely busy. Lot of people out walking," says Trudy Claassen, store manager at MODE in Cedar Rapids Newbo. It's the store's second location after...
Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
Arrest made after man allegedly shot at two people
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police say they captured a man they say opened fire on a car with two people inside at the 200 block of Fereday Court. Officers were called just before Midnight late Friday evening. Investigators say Timothy Chisum threatened two people, saying he would shoot them. He later fired one shot at their car before running away.
ICYMI: Willie Ray's Q Shack gave out 500 meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Ray's Q Shack is closed after giving away hundreds of meals on Tuesday. Willie Fairley's latest act of generosity was right in the Cedar Rapids community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Q Shack posted on Facebook that they would hand...
Christmas tree safety tips to keep you safe
Thanksgiving is over and now, cue the Christmas decorations!. More and more homes will be displaying their holiday lights and the tree will be coming up soon. With all that electricity used to power up the lights, it is important to think safety first. Christa Stephens and her family began...
Q Casino announces three new shows coming in 2023
Dubuque — Q Casino announced three new dates for entertainment shows coming to the Q Showroom:. "Boy Band Review" will be performing January 14 at 8p.m. Tickets are on sale starting at $10. With a full backing band, Boy Band review brings all the sweet hip thrusts and air...
No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal
NICEVILLE, Florida — Freshman Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser. “It didn’t...
Iowa Women fall short in Top 10 matchup against UConn
PORTLAND, Oregon — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally UConn past Iowa in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies (5-0) scoring in double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament.
