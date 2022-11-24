ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

K Town Bistro Closes Permanently

K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
KENSINGTON, MD
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near Smithsonian Metro Station in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian Station is a convenient Metro stop on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is within one mile of several popular sites, including:. the National Museum of African American History and Culture. the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden. the Sackler Gallery. the Freer Gallery of Art. the National Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC

DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Permanent Signage Now Up at Upcoming Sweetgreen Gaithersburg Location

Last October we let you know that Sweetgreen would be moving in to the former Verizon Wireless space, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine, in Gaithersburg. Verizon has since moved within Crown, and construction on the upcoming Sweetgreen restaurant began a couple months back. Permanent signage is now up at the restaurant and while we don’t have an expected opening date, we anticipate an early 2023 opening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

2022 Rockville Holiday Drive is Underway

Per the City of Rockville: For nearly a half century, through the Holiday Drive, Rockville has sponsored outreach that brings the community together each year to provide food baskets, gift certificates and toys to needy Rockville families throughout the Thanksgiving and December holidays. Here are some ways you can make...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘Violent Night’

We’ve got a holiday treat for you! We’re hosting a free early screening of Violent Night, starring David Harbour as Santa Claus as you’ve never seen him!. SYNOPSIS: When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Move over Black Friday; Hello Plaid Friday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Thanksgiving may have been just a day ago, but it was already looking a lot like Christmas in Old Town Alexandria. "It makes me happy. It's exciting" said Kate McMahon, the manager of Ten Thousand Villages. They were one of dozens of small businesses along King...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Maryland Zoo Lights Run Until January 1

Maryland Zoo Lights is taking place at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore (One Safari Place, Baltimore, MD 21217) until January 1st. The walk-through exhibit began last week and will include dinosaurs until December 4th. Ticketing information and more available below:. GENERAL ADMISSION. A walk-thru event* that allows you to travel...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo

WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
WASHINGTON, DC

