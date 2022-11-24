Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
WTOP
After 2-year break, a holiday shopping tradition returns to DC’s Shaw
A holiday shopping tradition has returned to the Shaw neighborhood after a two-year break during COVID: On Saturday, a steady stream of loyal customers browsed two floors of unique artworks and designs from Black businesses in 15 different states. “For 30 years we’ve been here at Shiloh Baptist Church at...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
mocoshow.com
K Town Bistro Closes Permanently
K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
WTOP
DC nonprofit helps kids with disabilities soar this holiday season
With Giving Tuesday just a few days away, a longtime D.C. nonprofit that supports youth with disabilities wants to be sure potential donors know where to find them. Originally founded in 2009 as Dreams for Kids DC, the nonprofit has just wrapped up its rebranding as So Kids SOAR. “We...
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near Smithsonian Metro Station in Washington, D.C.
Smithsonian Station is a convenient Metro stop on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is within one mile of several popular sites, including:. the National Museum of African American History and Culture. the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden. the Sackler Gallery. the Freer Gallery of Art. the National Museum...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
mocoshow.com
One MoCo Restaurant’s Soup Makes Eater DC’s “Must Try Soups Around DC” List
With November signaling the start of “soup season” in the area, Eater DC had released its list of “Must-Try Soups Around DC” with one Montgomery County restaurant/soup making the list– the warm vichyssoise soup at Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase. The soup goes...
Surround yourself in holiday cheer with new immersive experience in DC
WASHINGTON — The newest exhibit at Artechouse in D.C. is a great way to celebrate the season. "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" uses science, technology and art to make you feel the wonder of the holidays. One family we spoke with was visiting from Georgia. "When I walked into...
mocoshow.com
Permanent Signage Now Up at Upcoming Sweetgreen Gaithersburg Location
Last October we let you know that Sweetgreen would be moving in to the former Verizon Wireless space, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine, in Gaithersburg. Verizon has since moved within Crown, and construction on the upcoming Sweetgreen restaurant began a couple months back. Permanent signage is now up at the restaurant and while we don’t have an expected opening date, we anticipate an early 2023 opening.
mocoshow.com
2022 Rockville Holiday Drive is Underway
Per the City of Rockville: For nearly a half century, through the Holiday Drive, Rockville has sponsored outreach that brings the community together each year to provide food baskets, gift certificates and toys to needy Rockville families throughout the Thanksgiving and December holidays. Here are some ways you can make...
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
punchdrunkcritics.com
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘Violent Night’
We’ve got a holiday treat for you! We’re hosting a free early screening of Violent Night, starring David Harbour as Santa Claus as you’ve never seen him!. SYNOPSIS: When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.
Baltimore Times
Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor
When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
WUSA
Move over Black Friday; Hello Plaid Friday
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Thanksgiving may have been just a day ago, but it was already looking a lot like Christmas in Old Town Alexandria. "It makes me happy. It's exciting" said Kate McMahon, the manager of Ten Thousand Villages. They were one of dozens of small businesses along King...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Zoo Lights Run Until January 1
Maryland Zoo Lights is taking place at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore (One Safari Place, Baltimore, MD 21217) until January 1st. The walk-through exhibit began last week and will include dinosaurs until December 4th. Ticketing information and more available below:. GENERAL ADMISSION. A walk-thru event* that allows you to travel...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Christmas Tree Lighting to Take Place November 30
The annual Montgomery Village Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, November 30, from 6-7pm next to the CVS parking lot at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave. The event includes a free holiday concert, hot chocolate, and photos with Santa. Per Montgomery Village: “Free fun for the entire family! Join...
WUSA
ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo
WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
