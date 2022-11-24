Read full article on original website
WEAR
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according to the […]
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
Washington Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspects
EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating an armed robbery. Authorities said two men entered a Dollar General in Ebro Saturday night around 9:30 and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Sheriff’s Office officials said the two men wore masks, hoodies, blue jeans and tennis shoes and stole cash from the store. […]
WEAR
Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
wtvy.com
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police. Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson. We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the...
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
wdhn.com
SPD: Fist fight gets out of hand; one man taken into custody while one recovers
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — A man is behind bars after he is accused of stabbing another man when a fistfight got out of hand. Police responded to a stabbing call on South Bay Street in Samson. When they arrived they found a male with a stab wound to the side of his body.
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing 12-year-old
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Lissie Ann Megan Beavers, 12 years old. Lissie was last seen in East Milton on 11/26/22. If you have any information, please contact The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 850-983-1190. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola woman dies in Mobile County crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Pensacola woman. Shanda D. Butler, 54, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Butler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WEAR
Lanes closed after 'major' crash on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Lanes are closed on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach following a crash Monday afternoon. Fort Walton Beach Fire Department posted about the crash around 2:40 p.m. It took place in front of Mariner Plaza on Eglin Pkwy. The fire department is calling it a...
niceville.com
Former Santa Rosa deputy sentenced to federal prison
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former deputy with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to federal prison following his previous guilty plea on the charge of making material false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced.
UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
WEAR
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
fosterfollynews.net
Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Love Triangle Shooting of Inmate on Holiday Pass on November 25, 2022
An inmate of the Houston County, Alabama Community Corrections facility was fatally shot, possibly by the estranged husband of his girlfriend, while on holiday leave on Friday, November 25, 2022. Lashawn Poke, 41, was shot and killed in Taylor, Alabama on Friday, purportedly by Brent Guilford, the suspect at this...
