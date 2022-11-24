ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dinghy that capsized claiming 27 lives had made UK waters, official report says

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYrn6_0jMM2Ps800

A dinghy that capsized claiming at least 27 migrants’ lives in the English Channel had reached UK waters, an official report has found.

British investigators did not initially look into the incident that appalled the nation because the boat was recovered in French waters.

But the interim findings of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed that “some of the events relating to this loss of life had occurred inside UK waters”.

Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation

The British search and rescue response on November 23 last year is being investigated.

Around 34 people aboard the small inflatable left a beach near Dunkirk in France that night before they got into difficulty. The following afternoon a French fishing vessel reported seeing bodies in the water.

There were only two survivors, with 27 bodies being recovered from the sea.

“Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation,” the report said.

Staff in Dover dispatched “surface and air assets to search the area where the distressed migrants were assessed to be” but they were not found.

The investigation is ongoing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

Italian search teams have recovered the bodies of seven people, including a three-week-old baby and a pair of young siblings, who were buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a city on the resort island of Ischia. The Naples prefect confirmed that five people remained...
newschain

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

European officials are working to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months – pledging to send more support to mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbour, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed...
newschain

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia, which destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect...
newschain

Body of girl found in Italy landslide as death toll rises to two

Search teams pulled the body of a young girl from her family home on Sunday as they dug through mud for a second day in the search for people still missing after an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. The Naples prefect confirmed that the death toll...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Germany and France agree to co-operate on energy amid Ukraine war shortages

Germany and France pledged on Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French prime minister Elisabeth Borne, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return.
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Slowdown in European doctors working in NHS following Brexit, says think tank

More than 4,000 European doctors have opted not to work in the NHS following the Brexit vote in 2016, research has revealed. According to analysis from the Nuffield Trust health think tank, the pre-Brexit number of doctor specialists working in the NHS in 2021 was forecast to be 41,321. However...
newschain

UK Government blocking indyref2 as it knows it will lose, says SNP depute leader

The UK Government is “scared” of allowing a referendum on Scottish independence because it knows it will lose, the depute leader of the SNP has said. Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.
newschain

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s surprise 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels – and eight more in the northern city of Antwerp.
newschain

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

Iraq’s government has said it will recover part of nearly 2.5 billion dollars (£2.05 billion) in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or £103 million, of the stolen sum will...
newschain

Ireland’s productivity 40% higher than Northern Ireland’s, says think tank

A report has found that Ireland’s productivity levels have grown to 40% above Northern Ireland’s in the last 20 years. It also revealed that export intensity is an important factor in driving Irish economic productivity. The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) think tank, which produced and published...
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

Yemen’s government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive one billion dollars (£0.8 billion) of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organisation of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the money...
newschain

Paul Warne praises Derby response after ‘disgusting’ first half at Newport

Derby manager Paul Warne praised his players’ character as they recovered from a “disgusting” first-half performance to win 2-1 at Newport in the FA Cup second round. The Rams deservedly trailed their Sky Bet League Two opposition at half-time following Priestley Farquharson’s 41st-minute header for the Exiles.
newschain

Fresh strike by train drivers to cause more travel disruption

A fresh strike by train drivers will cause more travel chaos for passengers on Saturday amid warnings of further walkouts in a long-running dispute over pay. Members of Aslef with 11 train operators will walk out, causing huge disruption, with the industry warning of “significantly reduced” services across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy