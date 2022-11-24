Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Cardinals: 6 stars St. Louis should trade for this off-season
One of these trades would make the Cardinals a World Series contender. The St. Louis Cardinals’ have two of the best players in all of baseball with reigning National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt and third place finisher Nolan Arenado. In order to compete for World Series titles in today’s game, they will need to continue to add to their star talent.
Column: Will Jed Hoyer finally put his stamp on the Chicago Cubs at the winter meetings?
The 2022 winter meetings convene next Sunday in San Diego, where eight years ago the Chicago Cubs signed Jon Lester in what is considered the most important free-agent signing in franchise history. Not to put any pressure on team President Jed Hoyer — who was then serving as general manager and best supporting actor to Theo Epstein — but it’s time to put his own stamp on a winter meeting. An ...
5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023
The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game
There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
Chicago Cubs: Noted Cub killer signs with Chunichi Dragons
Chicago Cubs fans can sigh a bit of relief today as former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has signed a one-year deal with the Chunichi Dragons, per Jon Morosi. Aquino, 28, spent his MLB career up-and-down between the Majors and Minors, hitting .211/.285/.434 with 41 home runs and 255 strikeouts in 244 games with the Reds. He showed some tremendous raw power, hitting some absolute tanks in his time with the Reds, but there were a lot of holes in the swing at the MLB level. Why does this concern the Chicago Cubs? Because he absolutely destroyed Cubs' pitching.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three players that could be traded
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active this Major League Baseball offseason as the team has the goal of returning to contention in 2023 after missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons. The Cubs have money to spend this offseason and that is why the team has cast a wide net in the early parts of free agency. Over the past month, the Cubs have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops; a former National League MVP in outfielder Cody Bellinger; a former American League MVP in first baseman Jose Abreu: and, a standout Japanese starting pitcher in Kodai Senga.
Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued
St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
Chicago Cubs ‘considering’ one-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly ‘considering’ going after a former All-Star outfielder who missed all of the 2022 season. The
Lakers getting priced out of the trade fans have been begging for
The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a wait-and-see approach with the 2022-23 season and the big decision of whether or not they want to trade Russell Westbrook. And as it stands right now, it does not seem likely that the Lakers will actually move Westbrook this season. If the team...
WATCH: Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sideline
Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sidelines. Ouch. Sean McVay is going to be feeling that tomorrow. On Sunday, while his team, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay was nearly knocked to his feet when he collided with a player returning to the field.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
The Chicago Blackhawks have a tough game against an elite team
It is a National Football League Sunday and the Chicago Bears are going to have a game against the New York Jets. Neither team is likely to have their young exciting quarterback under center so that changes things but it will still be fun. Luckily, the Chicago Blackhawks also still play.
MLB insider claims Yankees had ridiculous worry about Aaron Judge leaving
There were plenty of reasons for New York Yankees fans and employees to be concerned about Aaron Judge potentially leaving in free agency. For starters, they “lowballed” him in the offseason and then made the offer public two hours before the start of Opening Day. Bad look. Judge...
Cubs News: Free agent expectations, Brewers reset, and more
The Major League Baseball offseason for the Chicago Cubs and the 28 other teams has moved at a snail's pace as the free agent market sets. The Los Angeles Angels have exclusively been the only team to be active thus far in the offseason as the team signed free-agent starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39MM and acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Angels are not expected to be swimming in the deep end of free agency this offseason and that could be the reason for their early activity.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 under the radar FAs to target
The Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason as the team has the goal of spending intelligently in order to return to contention in 2023 but thus far, there has been little action as Major League Baseball teams continue to wait for the free agent market to set. The Cubs have been swimming in the deep end of free agency this offseason as they have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops, several free-agent first basemen including Jose Abreu, free-agent centerfielder Cody Bellinger, and several free-agent starting pitching options including Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga.
Eagles induct Trent Cole, Hugh Douglas into franchise Hall of Fame
It’s been said often that the City of Brotherly Love is a tough place to play and the Philadelphia Eagles are a tough team to play for. It’s also been said that Philly is home to some of the zaniest and most demanding fans on Planet Earth. Guess what? No one remembers who first made that statement, but they weren’t lying.
Bears' Lucas Patrick to miss rest of season
Patrick underwent toe surgery during his time on IR, and Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times notes the Bears are shutting down the free agent acquisition for the season’s remainder. This will wrap the fifth-year blocker’s initial Chicago campaign at just seven games (five starts). The Bears doled...
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
A Chicago Bulls insider has given an update on when Lonzo Ball might finally return from his devastating injury.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0