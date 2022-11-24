ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Cardinals: 6 stars St. Louis should trade for this off-season

One of these trades would make the Cardinals a World Series contender. The St. Louis Cardinals’ have two of the best players in all of baseball with reigning National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt and third place finisher Nolan Arenado. In order to compete for World Series titles in today’s game, they will need to continue to add to their star talent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago Tribune

Column: Will Jed Hoyer finally put his stamp on the Chicago Cubs at the winter meetings?

The 2022 winter meetings convene next Sunday in San Diego, where eight years ago the Chicago Cubs signed Jon Lester in what is considered the most important free-agent signing in franchise history. Not to put any pressure on team President Jed Hoyer — who was then serving as general manager and best supporting actor to Theo Epstein — but it’s time to put his own stamp on a winter meeting. An ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023

The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game

There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Noted Cub killer signs with Chunichi Dragons

Chicago Cubs fans can sigh a bit of relief today as former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has signed a one-year deal with the Chunichi Dragons, per Jon Morosi. Aquino, 28, spent his MLB career up-and-down between the Majors and Minors, hitting .211/.285/.434 with 41 home runs and 255 strikeouts in 244 games with the Reds. He showed some tremendous raw power, hitting some absolute tanks in his time with the Reds, but there were a lot of holes in the swing at the MLB level. Why does this concern the Chicago Cubs? Because he absolutely destroyed Cubs' pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three players that could be traded

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active this Major League Baseball offseason as the team has the goal of returning to contention in 2023 after missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons. The Cubs have money to spend this offseason and that is why the team has cast a wide net in the early parts of free agency. Over the past month, the Cubs have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops; a former National League MVP in outfielder Cody Bellinger; a former American League MVP in first baseman Jose Abreu: and, a standout Japanese starting pitcher in Kodai Senga.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued

St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

WATCH: Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sideline

Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sidelines. Ouch. Sean McVay is going to be feeling that tomorrow. On Sunday, while his team, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay was nearly knocked to his feet when he collided with a player returning to the field.
FanSided

Cubs News: Free agent expectations, Brewers reset, and more

The Major League Baseball offseason for the Chicago Cubs and the 28 other teams has moved at a snail's pace as the free agent market sets. The Los Angeles Angels have exclusively been the only team to be active thus far in the offseason as the team signed free-agent starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39MM and acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Angels are not expected to be swimming in the deep end of free agency this offseason and that could be the reason for their early activity.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 under the radar FAs to target

The Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason as the team has the goal of spending intelligently in order to return to contention in 2023 but thus far, there has been little action as Major League Baseball teams continue to wait for the free agent market to set. The Cubs have been swimming in the deep end of free agency this offseason as they have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops, several free-agent first basemen including Jose Abreu, free-agent centerfielder Cody Bellinger, and several free-agent starting pitching options including Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears' Lucas Patrick to miss rest of season

Patrick underwent toe surgery during his time on IR, and Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times notes the Bears are shutting down the free agent acquisition for the season’s remainder. This will wrap the fifth-year blocker’s initial Chicago campaign at just seven games (five starts). The Bears doled...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

