Amazon workers go on strike for better working conditions
On Black Friday, workers at Amazon in St. Peters joined other workers around the nation and the world who walked off the job to demand better pay and working conditions.
St. Peters Amazon Workers Join Mass Global Walkout to 'Make Amazon Pay'
The worrkers joined thousands of others in 30 countries demanding better pay and safer work conditions
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
KSDK
St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night.
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
