Pike County, MO

KSDK

Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
WENTZVILLE, MO
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL

