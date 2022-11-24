Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Police: WakeMed North lockdown lifted; officers no longer searching for suspect in area
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North was on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Around 4:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted with police telling WRAL News they were, "no longer searching the area for said suspect." Police said the suspect was not...
jocoreport.com
Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized
CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
Raleigh police investigating shooting at North Hills
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the North Hills Shopping Center Sunday night. The condition of the victim is currently unknown at this time. Police told WRAL News they did not have any suspects in custody.
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
Landfill fire in North Carolina triggers several complaints
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
cbs17
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
Garner gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening at a gas station in Garner. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies' cars arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. Fire and EMS personnel were also there for several hours.
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
cbs17
Girl dies in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street, police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A young girl has died after she was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The crash happened in front of Ole Time BBQ near SecurCare Self Storage and the intersection at Bashford Road just after 7:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department also told CBS 17.
Girl dies from hit-and-run crash in Raleigh; police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in a Raleigh hit-and-run has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road. Raleigh police said the girl was trying to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough...
Family of victim speaks out following crash in North Carolina
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for Mark Ramey’s speedy recovery after he and his children were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving […]
WXII 12
Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
Durham preps for 'The Bullpen,' new social district allowing for alcohol to-go
DURHAM, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new social district is set to take effect next week. “The Bullpen” is set to take effect Thursday, Dec. 1. It will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses within the newly-created downtown social district from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
