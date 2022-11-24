ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

jocoreport.com

Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized

CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigating shooting at North Hills

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the North Hills Shopping Center Sunday night. The condition of the victim is currently unknown at this time. Police told WRAL News they did not have any suspects in custody.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Family of victim speaks out following crash in North Carolina

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for Mark Ramey’s speedy recovery after he and his children were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...

