NFL Week 12 picks: Eagles beat Packers; Cowboys take down Giants; Chargers win

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer , examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-5 (.643) ; season 98-65-1 (.601). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-8-1 (.385); season 76-84-4 (.475). Times Pacific.

Bills (7-3) at Lions (4-6)

Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

TV: Channel 2.

Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 54 1/2.

The Lions are playing really well, so this won’t be easy for Buffalo, but the Bills are almost a little desperate to keep pace in the AFC. Josh Allen finds a way, but Detroit makes matters interesting.

Prediction: Bills 28, Lions 21

Giants (7-3) at Cowboys (7-3)

Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 11.

Line: Cowboys by 10. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Cowboys are riding high after destroying the Vikings and might be due for a bit of a comedown. The Giants should do a respectable job of containing the run to keep it close.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 23

Patriots (6-4) at Vikings (8-2)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Vikings by 2 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Vikings are due to bounce back after last week’s fiasco. The Patriots are playing well on defense but their offense has a hard time moving the ball. Still, Kirk Cousins struggles in prime time.

Prediction: Vikings 23, Patriots 18

Ravens (7-3) at Jaguars (3-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 4. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Ravens are banged up, but they keep finding ways to win. The Jaguars had an off week so maybe they can find a way to reboot after six losses in seven games. Not this week.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Jaguars 21

Texans (1-8-1) at Dolphins (7-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Dolphins by 13 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Texans have played a lot of teams close and are going to try to keep running it, but there aren’t a lot of teams that have the speed to match up with this Dolphins offense. They’re rested and healthy.

Prediction: Dolphins 33, Texans 17

Bengals (6-4) at Titans (7-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bengals by 2 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Should be a great game. The Bengals are getting hot at the right time and Joe Burrow is playing really well. The Titans’ Mike Vrabel gets more out of his players than most every coach in the NFL.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 21

Broncos (3-7) at Panthers (3-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Broncos by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

Neither team inspires a lot of confidence. The Panthers are OK on defense, and Denver can’t seem to get much going offensively. But the Broncos still have enough to win this matchup on the road.

Prediction: Broncos 16, Panthers 9

Buccaneers (5-5) at Browns (3-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Buccaneers by 3 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Tom Brady is smiling again and finally holding the ball long enough for plays to develop. This isn’t a great matchup for the Browns, who want to run and play-action off that. Tampa Bay stops the run.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Browns 20

Bears (3-8) at Jets (6-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Jets by 6. O/U: 38 1/2.

The shoulder injury to Justin Fields really would set back the Bears, but he might play. The Jets were a mess on offense last week so they switched to Mike White at quarterback.

Prediction: Bears 20, Jets 16

Hawks (5-6) at Commanders (6-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Commanders by 4. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Falcons don’t really throw it, and now Kyle Pitts is out. That puts a lot of pressure on rookie Drake London. Washington is playing well and gaining confidence with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

Prediction: Commanders 27, Falcons 21

Chargers (5-5) at Cardinals (4-7)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with teammates following a touchdown drive against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.

With or without Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are OK at best and their injury list is long. The Chargers are smarting after the loss to Kansas City , but they played well and are getting healthier.

Prediction: Chargers 31, Cardinals 20

Raiders (3-7) at Seahawks (6-4)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Seahawks by 3 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Raiders stopped their slide by beating a bad Broncos team. Seattle is coming off an off week and D.K. Metcalf should be healthier. Being at home helps and the Seahawks get back on track.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Raiders 21

Rams (3-7) at Chiefs (8-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Chiefs by 15. O/U: 43 1/2.

These franchises are heading in opposite directions. The Rams are ravaged by injuries and matters won’t be getting better any time soon. The Chiefs are starting to gather momentum.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Rams 13

Saints (4-7) at 49ers (6-4)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: 49ers by 8 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Getting Elijah Mitchell back allows the 49ers to use Christian McCaffrey more strategically. This is going to be a tough team down the stretch. The Saints will not be.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Saints 17

Packers (4-7) at Eagles (9-1)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Eagles got a scare at Indianapolis but survived it. That should have them tuned up to handle a really bad Green Bay team. Packers receivers will have a hard time getting open against those corners.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Packers 20

Steelers (3-7) at Colts (4-6-1)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Colts by 2 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis front seven is the difference. Matt Ryan probably will get sacked a lot, but the Colts have enough to give Jeff Saturday his second win.

Prediction: Colts 24, Steelers 18

