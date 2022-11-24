ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 4

Related
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here are the birds seen most commonly in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Indiana using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Marijuana, abortion, tax possibilities in Indiana next year

You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone up....
INDIANA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wevv.com

American Rescue Plan funds body-cam grants for Indiana police

(The Center Square) — Indiana law enforcement agencies can obtain matching grants of $800 per officer through the state’s Department of Homeland Security to provide body cameras for their personnel. The Indiana Local Body Camera Grant, now in its second year, is funded by federal tax dollars through...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41

INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WTHI

A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
thepressboxlts.com

Indiana to Offer Free Breeders’ Seminar

(Photos: Janice Jordan, owner of Breakway Farm, with Calculator. A 2022 foal by Charming Kitten wrapped up the 2022 foaling season for Breakway Farm. Photos courtesy Breakway Farm) By Megan Arszman. MA Media, on behalf of the ITA and Breakway Farm. Award-winning journalist & respected marketing consultant. Free Breeders Seminar...
DILLSBORO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy