WANE-TV
Study: Indiana among states with highest number of fast food restaurants
(WANE) — A new study from Betsperts discovered Indiana has an ample amount of fast food restaurants compared to most states in the country. The study found that Indiana has the sixth highest number of fast food establishments per 10,000 people. Indiana has 5 fast food chains per 10,000...
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
WANE-TV
Indiana poultry farmers donate nearly 200K pounds of poultry to Hoosiers in need
(WANE) — The Indiana State Poultry Association (ISPA) and others celebrated the generosity of Indiana poultry farmers at the 75th Indiana state poultry recognition event Tuesday. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated near 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need, including eggs, chicken, duck...
Here are the birds seen most commonly in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Indiana using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
95.3 MNC
Marijuana, abortion, tax possibilities in Indiana next year
You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone up....
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
WIBC.com
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
wevv.com
American Rescue Plan funds body-cam grants for Indiana police
(The Center Square) — Indiana law enforcement agencies can obtain matching grants of $800 per officer through the state’s Department of Homeland Security to provide body cameras for their personnel. The Indiana Local Body Camera Grant, now in its second year, is funded by federal tax dollars through...
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
WTHI
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
WANE-TV
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
WTHI
Indiana State Police warn of package thefts ahead of Cyber Monday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyber Monday is just a couple of days away. As those orders start arriving, your house could become a target for thieves. You'll want to be careful when it comes to leaving those packages unattended on your porch. Indiana State Police are saying to make...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officer adopts baby girl found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year. Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court. Among the children...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police Officer arrested for operating while intoxicated
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Troopers responded to the 53000 block of Hickory Road just after midnight on Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a St. Joseph County Police Department vehicle, according to the Indiana State Police Department. Police reported that a St. Joseph County unit was already...
thepressboxlts.com
Indiana to Offer Free Breeders’ Seminar
(Photos: Janice Jordan, owner of Breakway Farm, with Calculator. A 2022 foal by Charming Kitten wrapped up the 2022 foaling season for Breakway Farm. Photos courtesy Breakway Farm) By Megan Arszman. MA Media, on behalf of the ITA and Breakway Farm. Award-winning journalist & respected marketing consultant. Free Breeders Seminar...
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
