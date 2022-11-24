Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
WATCH: Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sideline
Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sidelines. Ouch. Sean McVay is going to be feeling that tomorrow. On Sunday, while his team, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay was nearly knocked to his feet when he collided with a player returning to the field.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati for Wisconsin: College football media reacts
Former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has left the program to take a Power-5 job with the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin fired its previous head coach, Paul Chryst, midseason, with many expecting that interim man Jim Leonhard would take his place full-time once the season was over. However, with bigger...
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
Justin Tucker was this close to setting an NFL record with game-winning kick (Video)
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to set a new NFL record for longest field goal ever with a game-winning attempt vs. the Jaguars. He was just short. Justin Tucker already owns the NFL record for longest field goal in league history. On Sunday against the Jaguars, he had a chance to break his record and win the game for the Ravens.
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
Brandon Staley momentarily escapes hot seat by coaching like his replacement
With retired coach Sean Payton being linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Brandon Staley got off of the hot seat briefly after a gutsy call led to a victory in Week 12. The Los Angeles Chargers were coming off of their second heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As it turns out, leaving less than two minutes on the clock was too much for Patrick Mahomes. With that loss, it put the Chargers at 5-5 on the year. As is the case when any team with high expectations loses, the blame is placed on head coach. In this case, it was Brandon Staley.
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy. The football community has come together to show immense support for the University of Virginia football team after three players were killed on campus during a mass shooting. And the New England Patriots have stepped in a big way to help...
Alabama upsets top-ranked UNC Tar Heels: Best memes and tweets
Alabama Crimson Tide has officially defeated top-ranked UNC in Sunday’s basketball game, leaving many fans feeling all sorts of ways. Alabama truly stunned many college basketball fans as they defeated the top-ranked UNC Tar Heels 103-101 in four quarters of overtime. Alabama is ranked 18th, but both teams went into the matchup going 5-1 so far this season, so it was a tossup of who would ultimately pull the win.
Cubs Carlos Correa hopes looking grimmer by the day
Star free agent Carlos Correa has been linked to the Chicago Cubs many times this offseason, but hope appears to be diminishing as more details come out. As the rumor mill keeps on turning, the idea of star free agent Carlos Correa joining the Chicago Cubs seems to become more like a distant dream.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0