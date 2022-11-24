ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FanSided

Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange

The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

WATCH: Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sideline

Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sidelines. Ouch. Sean McVay is going to be feeling that tomorrow. On Sunday, while his team, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay was nearly knocked to his feet when he collided with a player returning to the field.
FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan

Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Brandon Staley momentarily escapes hot seat by coaching like his replacement

With retired coach Sean Payton being linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Brandon Staley got off of the hot seat briefly after a gutsy call led to a victory in Week 12. The Los Angeles Chargers were coming off of their second heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As it turns out, leaving less than two minutes on the clock was too much for Patrick Mahomes. With that loss, it put the Chargers at 5-5 on the year. As is the case when any team with high expectations loses, the blame is placed on head coach. In this case, it was Brandon Staley.
FanSided

Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
MADISON, WI
FanSided

Alabama upsets top-ranked UNC Tar Heels: Best memes and tweets

Alabama Crimson Tide has officially defeated top-ranked UNC in Sunday’s basketball game, leaving many fans feeling all sorts of ways. Alabama truly stunned many college basketball fans as they defeated the top-ranked UNC Tar Heels 103-101 in four quarters of overtime. Alabama is ranked 18th, but both teams went into the matchup going 5-1 so far this season, so it was a tossup of who would ultimately pull the win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Cubs Carlos Correa hopes looking grimmer by the day

Star free agent Carlos Correa has been linked to the Chicago Cubs many times this offseason, but hope appears to be diminishing as more details come out. As the rumor mill keeps on turning, the idea of star free agent Carlos Correa joining the Chicago Cubs seems to become more like a distant dream.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

