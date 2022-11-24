With retired coach Sean Payton being linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Brandon Staley got off of the hot seat briefly after a gutsy call led to a victory in Week 12. The Los Angeles Chargers were coming off of their second heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As it turns out, leaving less than two minutes on the clock was too much for Patrick Mahomes. With that loss, it put the Chargers at 5-5 on the year. As is the case when any team with high expectations loses, the blame is placed on head coach. In this case, it was Brandon Staley.

4 HOURS AGO