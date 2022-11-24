Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Eagles: Three Reasons for Hope
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2016, the Green Bay Packers had won only four games with six games remaining when they played at the Philadelphia Eagles under the primetime lights. The Packers earned an upset victory, kicking off the run-the-table sweep to get into the playoffs. In 2022, the...
Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs
Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
Texans vs. Dolphins Notebook: Jumpstart Fails With Kyle Allen Under Center
When coach Lovie Smith announced that Kyle Allen would replace Davis Mills as the team's starter under center Friday morning, he was hoping that the veteran quarterback could give the team an offensive "jumpstart." But after recording four yards on their first drive of the day, it was clear from...
Key starter Abe Lucas ill but playing for Seahawks vs Raiders. Laquon Treadwell to debut
Even sickness can’t sideline Abe Lucas. The Seahawks’ most constant and effective rookie became iffy to play on the eve of Seattle’s game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field. The Seahawks added their starting right tackle to the injury report Saturday as officially questionable with a new illness. Such a late add often indicates a strong likelihood a guy doesn’t play.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Care/Don't Care: Jalen Hurts, Eagles multidimensional offense nearly unstoppable
You don't need me to tell you why the Eagles are one of the clear frontrunners in the NFC. Their record speaks for itself. However, it's how they win games that makes them so impressive in both reality and fantasy. The Eagles are a classic example of a team that's capable of playing left-handed.
Charvarius Ward analyzes impressive defensive effort in 49ers’ 13-0 win over Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward praises the defensive performance following Sunday’s 13-0 shutout over the New Orleans Saints, talks about San Francisco’s four game winning streak and the groove his defense is in right now.
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Jaguars
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. After a tough loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Detroit is hoping to rebound and get back on track in the win column. With little margin for error, the roster remains confident that with weekly...
3 Observations on Jaguars Claiming Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a much-needed addition earlier this week, claiming former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson after he was surprisingly waived. Henderson has appeared in 50 career games (28 starts) from 2019-22, all with the Rams. The fourth-year running back has rushed 396 times for 1,742 yards and 13 TDs, including a career-high 688 yards in 2021. He scored eight TDs in 2021 – five rushing and three receiving.
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
How ‘Uncertain’ Future of Matthew Stafford Aids Lions
After securing the first Lombardi Trophy of his career in 2021, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a rough go in his attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls. According to a report from ESPN, "The Rams, who have lost four straight games and six of their past seven,...
49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Travis Etienne Leaves With Foot Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding their breath, with Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens bringing an early injury that could be seen as a doomsday scenario. Star running back Travis Etienne left for the locker room at the end of the first quarter on Sunday, with the team labeling him as questionable to return with a foot injury. Etienne had touched the ball twice before leaving, rushing two times for three yards, with his final carry being a run for no gain on the second drive.
Seahawks’ porous (again) defense ruins Ken Walker’s 2-TD day in 40-34 OT loss to Raiders
It was as stunning and brutal as it was fitting. The Seahawks defense got pummeled, right up the middle, like all day, to lose another wholly winnable game. Josh Jacobs ran in a straight line like he was way late getting from Pioneer Square to the Space Needle, untouched through Seattle’s porous defenders for an 86-yard touchdown. That sprint with 4:20 left in overtime sent the Seahawks to their second consecutive loss and further back in the NFC West, a 40-34 face-plant against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at silenced Lumen Field.
Takeaways from Ravens Devastating Loss to Jaguars
The Ravens could not hold a 9-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 12. 1. The Ravens stopped the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 at midfield on a tackle by Calais Campbell. It was the first time Baltimore made a stop on fourth down in seven tries this season. JaMycal Hasty, who entered for the injured Travis Etienne, created matchup challenges for the entire Ravens defense in the first half. He found holes in the defensive line and got behind cornerback Marcus Peters for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Titans
NASHVILLE — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase went through his normal pregame workout on Sunday ahead of Cincinnati's matchup with Tennessee. The 22-year-old is expected to miss his fourth-straight game due to a hip injury, but that didn't stop him from going through an extensive workout. He stretched and...
Andy Reid: Nick Bolton Is Having an ‘All-Pro’ Type Season
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Rams by their third-widest margin of the 2022 campaign, and their defense played a massive role in that dominant victory. Steve Spagnuolo's unit surrendered just 10 points to Sean McVay's struggling offense, with multiple players' performances contributing to the win. In addition...
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 26-10 Win Over the Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 12 favored by more than two touchdowns, setting the scene for a potentially non-competitive afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams. That's exactly what happened, as the visitors simply couldn't get enough done offensively to keep up with a Kansas City team that didn't do anything crazy but still won by multiple scores. The Chiefs rose to 9-2 on the year with their 26-10 win, and the Rams are now 3-8 and on a five-game losing streak.
What Sunday’s Game Showed About Justin Fields
Pregames never cause this much excitement. Not only was it exciting, but the end result was revealing. First the Bears really did take it down to 90 minutes before kickoff and the deadline before announcing whether Justin Fields would start. Considering the way the second half of the 31-10 loss...
Saints vs. 49ers Preview, Prediction, Odds | Week 12
Since the days of Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Roger Craig, and Ronnie Lott, New Orleans has had less than fond memories of their West Coast trips to meet the 49ers. Bill Walsh assembled those football legends who always had a way of crushing the Saints. On Sunday, the...
Odell Beckham Jr Removed from Flight in Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was removed from a flight originating in Miami and bound for Los Angeles Sunday morning after allegedly failing to comply with flight crew instructions. According to the NFL Network, Beckham was allegedly slipping in and...
