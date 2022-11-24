ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch

MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Families spend weekend after Thanksgiving hunting for Christmas trees

Families were getting into the Christmas spirit on Sunday as they looked for the perfect seasonal addition for their living rooms now that Thanksgiving is over. (Nov. 27, 2022) Families spend weekend after Thanksgiving hunting …. Families were getting into the Christmas spirit on Sunday as they looked for the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.5 The River

This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal

Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI
100.7 WITL

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI

