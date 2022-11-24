Read full article on original website
Related
FanDuel Maryland promo code is best way to bet NFL Sunday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s still time for prospective Maryland bettors to tackle the action during launch week with our FanDuel Maryland promo code offer here.
DraftKings promo code:$150 bonus for Thanksgiving weekend football
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors can tackle all the NFL and college football action this Thanksgiving weekend with our DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up with...
NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Rams An Absolute Mess
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A year ago, the football world was the Los Angeles Rams’ oyster. They were writing history all over the place....
Falcons vs. Commanders: How to watch NFL football on FOX
The Atlanta Falcons visit the Washington Commanders in a matchup of mobile quarterbacks on Sunday, November 27. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars for free in Week 12
The Baltimore Ravens travel south to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 12. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $48 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
How to watch Jets vs. Bears in week 12 NFL football, TV, free live stream
The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback, Mike White, when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 27. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Here’s everything Mac Jones said after Patriots’ loss to Vikings
Delivering his best statistical game of the season did little to pick up Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ spirits after New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota. Jones was 28-for-39 for 382 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions despite playing behind an offensive line that was missing two starters. Here’s...
Patriots QB Mac Jones: Buffalo Bills have ‘best defense in the league’
FOXBOROUGH — Though he’s only halfway through his second NFL season, Mac Jones is already awfully familiar with the Buffalo Bills. As a rookie, he squared off with the Bills three times, and readying to see them once again on Thursday Night Football, Jones was effusive in his praise of the AFC East foe.
How to watch Packers vs. Eagles on Sunday night for free in Week 12
The Packers’ rough stretch isn’t getting any easier. Green Bay has to travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night matchup with the Eagles in Week 12. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Why Rhamondre Stevenson is eager for Patriots to play cold weather games
FOXBOROUGH — Generally, Rhamondre Stevenson doesn’t like the cold weather. But the Las Vegas native relishes playing football in it. The bruising 230-pound back’s running style is conducive to the cold, and when the Bills come to town on Thursday night, temperatures are supposed to be in the mid-30s at Gillette Stadium with wind at kickoff.
Patriots lend UVA football players team plane to fly to funerals for teammates
FOXBOROUGH — In a first class move from Robert Kraft and company, the Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so that players can attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, according to WPRI. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry killed in...
Letting a winnable game get away could haunt Patriots later | Matt Vautour
Mac Jones slammed his helmet down as he walked off the field after the Patriots’ 33-26 loss. Costly mistakes nullified his best passing game of the season and his frustration boiled over. The Patriots could have and maybe should have been celebrating. Jones could have been eating a John...
Patriots Playoff Picture: Who New England fans should root for in Week 12
After losing to the Vikings on Thursday night, the Patriots and their fans will be monitoring Sunday’s games hoping their playoff position will get a little help from the results of other games. New England, currently in eighth at 6-5 with six games left, could finish Sunday back on...
Springfield Tigers raising funds for National Championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After four of its teams won New England Regionals last weekend, the Springfield Tigers are headed to the American Youth Football national championships in early December. Springfield won four of the youth...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0