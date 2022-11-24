The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night and sparks will fly. Boston enters the tilt winners of 11 of its last 12 games -- including two straight wins -- and look to continue the good times although they will be without the services of superstar forward Jayson Tatum who will miss the contest due to a left ankle sprain. With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will have to find a way to make up for his production therefore there will be plenty of opportunities to go around for Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO