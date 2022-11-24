Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Magic: Will Markelle Fultz Make Debut Sunday?
After appearing in just 26 games over the last two seasons, Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was eager to get back on the floor with a clean slate to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for the former Sixer, a toe injury caused Fultz’s season debut to be pushed back....
Tri-City Herald
Harris, Rivers Acknowledge Shake Milton’s Recent Surge
In the absence of the starting backcourt, Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton has made the most with his increase in playing time. Initially out of the Sixers’ rotation at the start of the year, Milton patiently waited for his opportunity to take the floor and garner notable playing time.
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
Tri-City Herald
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
In what has been a pretty rare moment in this season, both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will have their best players available for Sunday's game. The Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala due to left hip injury management. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing quite a...
Tri-City Herald
76ers Rival Brooklyn Nets Will Get Key Acquisition Back Next Week
After an underwhelming start to the 2022-2023 season, the Philadelphia 76ers' rival Brooklyn Nets could certainly use all the help they can get to receive a boost as the season progresses. Soon enough, the Nets will get one of their most recent key acquisitions in the mix as TJ Warren...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Wizards: Boston’s Ball Movement Fuels Third-Straight Victory
Jaylen Brown delivered a game-high 36 points, doing almost all his damage at the basket. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston's ball movement consistently created high-quality in-rhythm shots, translating to 25 assists on 44 field goals and shooting 55 percent from the field, including 16/34 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Latest On Left Calf Contusion That Sidelined Anthony Davis Saturday
Sources informed Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be back in the fold for L.A. on Monday, when the team will host the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Though Los Angeles is just 7-11 on the 2022-23 season, the team has gone 5-1 across...
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers begin long road trip out West against Los Angeles Clippers
The Indiana Pacers begin a lengthy road trip today with an afternoon game in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The Clippers are dealing with multiple injuries, but the early start time and the fact that it's the first game of a long road trip means this could be a trap game for the Pacers.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Have Won Three Straight After 106-98 Victory Against Atlanta Hawks
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has dealt with critics most of this season because of his inconsistencies. Adebayo is starting to prove the doubters wrong. He had 32 points and eight rebounds in the Heat's 106-98 victory Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat have now won three straight games. The next two games are against the Boston Celtics, who defeated the Heat in last year's Eastern Conference finals.
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Full Injury Report Revealed
Having dealt with injuries all of last season, the LA Clippers are once again banged up to start the year. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined, the team is also without Luke Kennard, who was making a case for the team's third or fourth best player early in the season. Each of these three players will miss Sunday afternoon's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, leaving the team extremely shorthanded once again.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Wizards Sunday Showdown
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night and sparks will fly. Boston enters the tilt winners of 11 of its last 12 games -- including two straight wins -- and look to continue the good times although they will be without the services of superstar forward Jayson Tatum who will miss the contest due to a left ankle sprain. With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will have to find a way to make up for his production therefore there will be plenty of opportunities to go around for Boston.
Tri-City Herald
Clippers Believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Injuries are Not Long Term
The LA Clippers are in desperate need of continuity. Kawhi Leonard has only played in five games over the last two seasons, and Paul George has only played in 47 games. Both suffered long-term injuries last season, but the team believes that won't be the case this year. Clippers head...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Excited For LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Longtime Scoring Record
As has been previously reported, at some point this season, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James is set to break the all-time NBA regular season scoring record, to which former Lakers center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has laid claim since 1984, when he surpassed the previous all-time regular season scorer, former Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Twitter Reacts To Last Night’s Third Win Over Spurs In A Week
Your Los Angeles Lakers vanquished the lowly San Antonio Spurs for the third time in a week last night. NBA fans last night had some thoughts on the moment. All-Star forward LeBron James and sixth man point guard Russell Westbrook both remain hyper-athletic despite being 37 and 34 years old, respectively. The duo's two-man play was a particularly focus on Twitter fans.
Comments / 0